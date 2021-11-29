

With the American Rescue Plan, most eligible families began receiving monthly payments in July.

Photo: StockSnap / Pixabay

The IRS launched a new Spanish version of its popular online tool, Portal for updating the Child Tax Credit. This tool is designed to help families quickly and easily make changes to the monthly Child Tax Credit payments they receive from the IRS.

Families that already receive monthly payments until now had only been able to use the English version of the portal to update their account. Now, all the features that had only been available in English are also available in Spanishl. Updates you make before 11:59 p.m. ET on November 29 will be reflected in the last monthly payment for 2021, scheduled for December 15.

With the American Rescue Plan, most eligible families began receiving monthly payments in July. For these families, each payment is up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6 they have and up to $ 250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 and 17. Payments are based on returns filed for 2019 or 2020, including those that were filed online with the IRS.

Available only on IRS.gov, the Child Tax Credit Update Portal allows families to verify their eligibility for payments, in addition to:

–Switch from receiving a paper check to direct deposit;

–Change the account in which your payment is deposited directly;

–Update your postal address;

–Stop monthly payments and

–Reflect significant changes in income that could increase or decrease your monthly payments.

Be sure to make any of these changes, if needed, before 11:59 p.m. ET on November 29. To access the portal, visit IRS.gov/creditoporhijos2021.

Typically, families receive half of their total Child Tax Credit in monthly advance payments during 2021. They can claim the remainder of the credit when they file their 2021 federal income tax return next year.

To help them do that, in early 2022, families will receive Letter 6419 documenting the advance payments that were issued to them during 2021 and the number of qualifying children that were used to calculate the payments.

You may also like:

– Fall in jobless claims and higher consumption show that the US economy is recovering, economists consider

– Incentives and monetary supports available in the United States, viable before the end of 2021