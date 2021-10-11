10/11/2021 at 05:10 CEST

.

With goals from Benjamin Brereton and Mauritius Island, Chile achieved its second qualifying victory and won this Sunday 2-0 at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium before South American qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and maintains the illusion of classifying.

The Chilean-British striker opened the scoring for the locals at 68 minutes after connecting a perfect assist from Mauricio Isla that overflowed the band after a deep pass from Alexis Sánchez, a move that ended up knocking down goalkeeper Antony Silva, who had been the protagonist during the first half.

The second goal was not long in coming, this time after a pass from Alexis Sánchez to Mauritius Island that, with a hitch towards the heart of the area from the left, shot placed to beat the Guarani goalkeeper and stretch the lead.

Those led by Martín Lasarte kept the pressure high during most of the engagement keeping the Paraguayans in the defensive zone, although without the possibility of breaking lines in the first phase of the meeting.

After the goals scored by La Roja the team had to withdraw after the expulsion of midfielder Charles Aránguiz In the 74th minute for a strong elbow that meant his second yellow card of the game.

During the last 10 minutes Eduardo Berizzo’s pupils they went with everything to look for the arc of Claudio Bravo after putting forward Óscar Cardozo in the 78th minute, with aerial balls that finally could not with the iron defense of Chile.

The meeting ended with the expulsion of Omar Alderete at 88 after attacking Benjamin Brereton without the ball, leaving 10 on the court like Chile.

With this result, La Roja was in eighth place in the South American table with 10 units in 11 games played, while Paraguay was in sixth position with 12 points in total.

Data sheet:

2.Chile: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripán, Paulo Díaz (min. 44 Enzo Roco), Sebastián Vegas; Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pular, Arturo Vidal; Luis Jiménez (m.62 Jean Meneses); Alexis Sánchez m.92 Marcelino Nuñez), Benjamin Brereton.

Coach: Martín Lasarte

0. Paraguay: Antony Silva; Santiago Arzamendia, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Robert Rojas (d.73 Juan Escobar); Jorge Morel (d.78 Richard Sánchez), Ángel Cardozo; Hernán Arsenio Perez, Miguel Almirón, Ángel Romero (m.78 Óscar Cardozo), Carlos González (m.65 Antonio Sanabria).

Coach: Eduardo Berizzo

Goals: 1-0 (min.68: Benjamin Brereton); 2-0 (min.72: Mauricio Isla)

Referee: the match judge Néstor Pitana admonished Jorge Morel, Hernán Arnesio Pérez, Benjamin Brereton, Luis Jimenez, Omar Alderete and expelled Charles Aránguiz and Omar Alderete for a double yellow card.

Incidents: match valid for the fifth pending date of the South American qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago de Chile.