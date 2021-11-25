11/25/2021 at 21:23 CET

.

The sports director of the Chilean Football Federation (FFCh), the Spanish Francis Cagigao, announced this Thursday that La Roja hopes to receive its Argentine simile in the height of Calama, in the north of the country, for the next date for the qualifying rounds with a view to the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar, next January.

According to the Chilean soccer executive, the procedures have already been carried out before the pertinent organizations and within 24 hours it will be known if Chile will defend the locality in the Zorros del Desierto stadium, in the middle of the arid Atacama at more than 2,000 meters above sea level against the albiceleste, already classified for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“There is no formal answer for now, but it is true that there is a determination on our part and in the next 24 hours there should be a final resolution“said the former Arsenal of England talent. Cagigao detailed the points that remain to reach the resolution, although he anticipated optimism regarding the final decision of the South American sports authorities.

“One part is the sports logistics. I myself visited Calama in February, convinced that we were going to prepare the match with Ecuador, which was later suspended. Today we are in a different situation. We await the final resolution of both the airport aspect and the stadium in Yes. The feelings right now are very positive, but these last details are missing“, he claimed.

On the other hand, consulted by the good moment of the Chilean-British forward Benjamin Brereton Diaz, who has 16 goals in 19 games defending Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, Cagigao had words of praise.

“He went from being a Championship footballer to being an international Championship footballer. We have seen an evolution in his game. I think playing with this National Team and adapting to it has added confidence and we have seen it in the Championship, where it has been. 16 goals, “he pointed out.

“There is no doubt that playing with Chile has helped him improve his scoring record, but he is much more than a scorer. He has resources that help us a lot, because he gives us more depth, he gives us a plan B. If Ben continues With this trajectory, it is logical that offers come to him, “added the executive.

It should be remembered that to date Chile runs sixth in the South American qualifying table towards the World Cup with 16 points in 14 games played, still with options to qualify but forced to add against their next rivals: none other than Brazil, the undefeated of the qualifiers, and the Argentina of Lionel Messi.