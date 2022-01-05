01/05/2022 at 06:38 CET

The Chilean team closed the team competition with a tight win (2-1) over Norway and was eliminated by conceding one of the three points that she had to secure to continue with options to go to the semifinals as leader of group A. “Against Spain it was a tough defeat but we arrived with confidence for Melbourne. The victory of yesterday and today shows us that we can be there for future occasions & rdquor ;, assured Alejandro Tabilo, in charge of adding the two Chilean points in his individual and in the doubles together with his compatriot Tomás Barrios.

The South American doubles players, who achieved one of their most memorable team victories against Serbia last Monday, firmly prevailed against young Norwegians Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera 6-4, 6-0.

In the second point in the morning, the eighth ranked Ruud gave hope to the Nordic team after equaling the match at one after beating Chilean Cristian Garín (17) by 6-4 and 6-1 in a match in which he scored 82% of the points with his first serve and successfully defended the three break balls he conceded. “I lost both times I faced him before, so happy to get my first win against him,” Ruud commented.

Chile’s Tabilo scored his first singles victory of 2022 by beating Norwegian Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5) and 6-1 in the first meeting of the morning.

Chile’s victory was effective for the Spanish team Because thanks to her he could reach the semifinals by adding one of the three points that will be played this afternoon at the Ken Rosewell Arena against Serbia.