Chilean artist is identical to Yor Forger in this spectacular cosplay

With Yor Briar, best known in Spy x Family Like Yor Forger, this anime gave audiences of this genre one of the most interesting assassins ever seen, which has led many fans to want to dress up as her with interesting cosplays.

As its followers well know, Spy x Family is a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endō, which began publishing for free on Shūeisha’s Shōnen Jump+ app and website on March 25, 2019, and that its success led to an anime adaptation, made under the production of Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

The first part of Season 1 of the show aired from April 9 to June 25, 2022, and the second part on October 1 of this year. That month, he came to the Crunchyroll platform, narrating the adventures of the secret agent Twilight, who under his civilian identity of Loid Forger must start a family to fulfill his mission and maintain peace between the fictional countries Ostania and Westalis.

It is precisely Yor, an employee of the Burlington City Hall, assassin under the name of Princess Thorn, who makes an agreement with Loid Forger pretending to be his wife and Anya’s mother to help him achieve his goal.

Cosplayer is identical to Yor

The Chilean cosplayer Yuuko, whom you find on Instagram as yuuko.cosplay and with more than 34,000 followers on the social network, he shared part of the photo session he did to show his version of Yor.

As we can see, the model recreated the character’s tight black elegant fabric dress, with the distinguished print of red roses. In addition, she has all of Yor Forger’s accessories, including spiked earrings in the shape of her weapon.