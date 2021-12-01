Khamzat Chimaev seems to have everyone on his wish list.

From former two-time UFC champion Daniel Cormier, to Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) has not discriminated when challenging people.

But when it comes to his division, the undefeated star has zeroed in on top welterweight contenders. In a recent interview, Chimaev was asked who he would rather fight; Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal, and he responded quickly.

“With Edwards, of course,” Khamzat Chimaev said.

Chimaev has a long history with Edwards (19-3 MMA), who has turned his attention to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after his UFC 269 fight with Masvidal failed.

Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards were scheduled to meet a couple of times. However, due to COVID-related health issues, they both ended up out on different occasions. Also, according to Chimaev, Edwards refused to spar with him years ago, before “Borz” signed with the UFC.

“He was in our gym. I wanted to train with him, but he ran away, ”Chimaev said. “When I wasn’t in the UFC, I offered to spar, but he didn’t want to. He said, ‘In the future, maybe, we’ll see.’ When the fight was first scheduled, he had COVID, and then I had problems of my own. “ “Now we are back. I challenged him and he said he wants to fight Usman, but Usman is not going to fight for six or seven months. So is Edwards going to sit still? I do not believe it. But I don’t know, he’s a bit of a weird guy. If you want to make money and be the best, you have to fight against everyone. I won’t wait a year to fight for the belt. You must seize the moment while you are young: you can fight, make money. Do your work. Be the best at what you do ”.

Chimaev also took to Twitter to challenge former two-time title contender Colby Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC).

Let’s go bitch fight with me @ColbyCovMMA I will take your 🫀 🩸🩸🩸⚰️ pic.twitter.com/EVgddj8TQL – Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

“Come on bitch, fight me, Colby Covington I’ll take your 🫀🩸🩸🩸⚰️.”

Call the cops I’m coming for you @ColbyCovMMA 💀 – Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

“Call the police, I’m coming for you, Colby Covington 💀”

you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️ – Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

“You do not represent the USA, I represent the USA, you only represent cowardice ⚰️”.

