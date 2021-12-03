12/02/2021 at 21:16 CET

Adrian Foncillas

The whole case Peng Shuai even splashed on diplomacy and sports, with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on opposite sides and the Chinese tennis player in the middle, her pleas for calm ignored and used to stimulate a boycott of the imminent Beijing Winter Games.

China attacked the withdrawal announced the previous day by the WTA. The Foreign Ministry criticized the politicization of sport and referred the noise to the national press. The newspaper Global Times accused the WTA of “coercing Peng Shuai to support attacks from the West on the Chinese system”. “They are depriving her freedom of expression and forcing her to make the description of her facts conform to her expectations & rdquor ;, he continued. The morning denounces the spurious interests of the campaign, brands its authors as traitors of the Olympic spirit and accuses them of staining tennis with politics.

The scandal was born with the revelation on social media that Peng she had been the mistress of the former deputy prime minister Zhang gaoli. His writing described the ups and downs of the extramarital affair for a decade and the pressures received on one occasion to have sex. Concern for Peng was justified while she was not giving news. The demands of a public appearance were also understandable when only the national press showed her in daily activities to deny her disappearance. It is more doubtful that they remain so after I had a half-hour video chat with Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, in which he said he felt good, denied the sexual assault and asked for privacy to calmly recover with friends and family. It is not an incomprehensible request if it comes from a person who has chained a devastating rupture and the involuntary prominence of global headlines.

Support from Navratilova and Djokovic

The WTAHowever, it has considered the evidence insufficient and requested an independent investigation. “I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng shuai She is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict her accusation of sexual assault & rdquor ;, her president explained yesterday, Steve Simon. As a result, he added, his association was withdrawing from China. The move was applauded by guild stars like Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King or Novak Djokovic.

“Principles come before business & rdquor ;, he had clarified Simon. The business he gives up is scarce. The WTA landed in China after the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the success of the local tennis player Li Na oiled its expansion. She ran nine tournaments a year, including a decade-long contract for the Teachers’ Cup. The pandemic brought down the castle. A tournament has not been played in the last two years, the next one is not planned, and the strict closing of borders discourages optimism.

The COI drains water two months after the cauldron lights up. Some have accused him of complicity with the excesses of the Chinese regime for that videoconference with which he sought proof of the welfare of Peng that the world demanded. The organization has spoken to her again following the WTA’s decision and issued a statement. “There are different ways to check its status and security. We have opted for a human and person-based approach & rdquor ;, he clarifies.