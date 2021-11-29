One of the techniques most used by hackers is to access servers and encrypt them so that companies have to pay a ransom to regain access to that hijacked information. It is possible that in China they use it to their advantage.

A new report by consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton says quantum computing is the great hope to end information theft by hackers to governments and companies.

The report comes just a week after the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security. add 27 companies to its list of entities that are prohibited from doing business with the United States.

Between them eight Chinese firms engaged in quantum computing, considering that they threaten national security, since they believe that this process could be reversed.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the development of quantum computing, while comparing it with specific developments in China, leading it to conclude that this country has become a major player in quantum computing.

Experts argue that one of the areas in which China will use its advantage in quantum computing is espionage, stating that in the 2020s it is likely to steal more and more data that could be used to power quantum simulations.

Despite its advantage in quantum computing, the consultancy believes that it is highly unlikely that China will be able to develop the capacity to break the current generation encryption with quantum computers before the end of this decade.

However, this shouldn’t be an obstacle for long-lived encrypted data: biometric markers, identities of officers and covert intelligence sources, Social Security numbers, weapon designs, etc.

The fear, they explain in the report, is that although China could have the key to end the encryption of information by pirates, what they want is to take advantage of its technology to steal encrypted information from other countries and thus discover their secrets.