11/15/2021 at 10:05 CET

SPORT.es

It sure looks like China is turning Cold War fighters into flying drones. Dozens of Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, seen in satellite photos, are still present at China’s military airfields, despite the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) retiring the model in 2010. China could use the planes in a conflict, either by disguising them. as modern airplanes, or using drones to carry out their own combat missions.

The J-6 is a copy of the Soviet Union’s MiG-19, a single-seat twin-engine fighter that made its debut. in the mid-1950s. The fighter was delivered to the People’s Republic of China, where at least 2,000 were manufactured under license by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. The J-6 was China’s first supersonic fighter jet, but it had several limitations, and early versions lacked air-to-air radar.

According to Defense News, Reports surfaced in China in 2013 that the PLAAF was turning airplanes into drones, “to be used as a decoy to overwhelm adversary air defenses by their large numbers, or as a rudimentary unmanned combat aircraft.”