LUCAS DE LA CAL

Correspondent

Beijing

Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 – 14:05

Many citizens linked the Chinese government’s request to China’s increasingly tense dispute with Taiwan and a possible war

A delivery man walks past an elderly man in Beijing.Ng Han GuanAP

A poorly written and worse interpreted ministerial announcement by thousands of Chinese on social media set off all the alarms. Then he jumped out of China in a incomplete translation agency into English, which in turn grew more out of context as it appeared in articles in Spanish, French or German.

Has the Government of China asked its citizens to stockpile food? S. Like he did last year. And the previous one. And the previous one. Although the communiqué that started it all, issued Monday afternoon by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, was aimed at local authorities to ensure stable supply and prices of the staple foods -including vegetables, meat and cooking oil- facing the harsh winter in many regions of the country, as well as the merchants to reinforce their stocks.

But the statement mixed those two points with a strange additional suggestion in the end, it was directed at families to “store a certain amount of basic necessities as necessary to satisfy the demand of daily life and emergencies”, although qualifying that this did not mean that there was any kind of shortage.

It was not the first time that this recommendation circulated in the most populous country in the world before winter. But many citizens linked it to the China’s increasingly tense dispute with Taiwan, the island with a young democracy that Beijing considers a separatist province. On Weibo, the Chinese Twitter, there were thousands of messages wondering in alarm whether the announcement from the Ministry of Commerce signified the imminent outbreak of a war between China and Taiwan. The hashtag “Ministry of Commerce encourages households to store daily necessities as needed” had more than 40 million views on Weibo.

Something that further fueled speculation was the screenshots of the “Recommended list of emergency household supplies“issued by the local authorities of Shandong province, containing items like instant noodles, bottled water, cookies, and even flashlights. Later, to the alarm generated, these authorities tried to back down saying that the list, which had already been published in November 2020, “was a normal working arrangement designed to improve disaster mitigation.”

Before the commotion, the ministry published another note repeating that a price stabilization policy and specifying that, if a family needs it, they can stock up on more food. On Tuesday, the ministry’s director of consumer promotion Zhu Xiaoliang said on state television CCTV that there was no imminent threat to the food supply. “Looking at the current situation, all regions have an adequate supply of daily necessities, the supply must be fully guaranteed,” Zhu said.

“The ministry issues these periodic notices to guarantee supply and stabilize prices every year,” added Guan Lixin, deputy director of the Consumer Ministry’s Institute of Circulation and Consumption. “This advisory was issued based on the frequent natural disasters during the fall and next winter, the rise in vegetable prices, sporadic cases of coronavirus and the possible worsening of the La Nia meteorological phenomenon. The objective is to better safeguard people’s daily needs this winter and next spring, “Guan said.

The Economic Daily, a newspaper backed by the Communist Party, noted that the directives were an effort by the government to prepare the public for the Covid shutdowns in the run-up to winter and amid the country’s fight against new outbreaks. That is to say: warn the Chinese that if at some point they have an unexpected quarantine because there has been a case of coronavirus in their community, to keep the essential items in the pantry.

The Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP) recalls an official call for emergency storage that came a decade ago after the price hike because torrential rains had caused flooding and affected production. Last summer, the rains left more than 300 dead in the central province of Henan and in October, in the province of Shanxi, heavier rains left 15 dead and economic losses of more than 5 billion yuan (670 million euros) .

According to the SCMP, in the last week of October, the average price of 19 varieties of vegetables tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture in 286 wholesale markets throughout the country increased by 49.1% compared to the previous year and 13.5% compared to the previous week. “The price increases have caused concern among economists that the inflation of raw materials and producer is spreading to consumer products. However, there are no signs of a shortage of vegetables,” notes the newspaper.

Some experts said the confusing statement suggesting stockpiling essentials could also be related to the government’s efforts to boost the economy. “The government stimulus may be intended to boost consumption, stimulate domestic demand and promote economic growth,” Liu Zhengshan, a well-known Chinese economist, wrote on Weibo on Tuesday.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more