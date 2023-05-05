China prepares artillery with Artificial Intelligence for a possible conflict over Taiwan

China’s tensions to seize Taiwan have been growing over time, and now Artificial Intelligence can be an essential weapon for success. The Asian giant has artillery ready with this technology, which can hit a small target, as small as a person, 16 kilometers away.

Let us remember that China seeks to recover Taiwan, an island that it considers part of the nation, but which separated from it after the civil war between communists and nationalists in the mid-20th century.

The United States has set itself up as the protector of the Taiwanese, and the world trembles at the possibility of conflict, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine for reasons similar to those of the Chinese.

And the value of Artificial Intelligence can be fundamental in a triumph. This is explained by Wang Jiang, from the Beijing Institute of Technology, who was in charge of artillery research with technology.

“AI is evolving rapidly,” he stressed, quoted by the Eurasian Times. “More researchers are applying the technology to trajectory planning problems.”

The impressively accurate artillery with Artificial Intelligence

When talking about the use of artillery for a single person, it is more of a hyperbole, an exaggeration. In war, using a missile for such a small target is a waste of money. But here the example is key to determine the accuracy of the technology.

In accordance with Eurasian Times, In July 2022, the scientific team led by Wang Jiang conducted several tests of AI-powered, laser-guided artillery rounds.

Two images of destroyed targets were released due to the accuracy of the launches.

The accuracy of artillery with Chinese Artificial Intelligence

The researchers explain that traditional artillery shells usually hit 100 meters or more from the target. Due to multiple variables such as wind, temperature, and air pressure, the difference can be much greater.

But AI makes it possible to quickly collect and analyze all the environmental data needed to adjust the course of the artillery.

“The researchers say that the AI ​​learns from training based on data collected in real flights or laboratory experiments, allowing it to skip some of the calculations,” notes the Eurasian Times.