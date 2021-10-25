In this new edition of our weekly roundup, China, Russia and Kazakhstan are the main players when it comes to Bitcoin mining. All this, related to the impact of the measures of the Chinese authorities against the mining business in 2021.

Despite the fact that considerable time has passed and the Bitcoin hashrate has almost recovered, Beijing’s actions have consequences. In that sense, they feel beyond their borders. Among other important news this week, the seizure of more than 165 mining equipment in Venezuela stands out.

On the other hand, the statements of the CEO of the ASIC equipment manufacturer, Bitfury, stand out. This would have confirmed that the company will have an IPO and explains that it is due to expansion plans. Review this and other information of great interest this week with our classic mining summary.

These are the most outstanding Bitcoin mining news

As usual, in our classic Bitcoin mining news roundup, the most important is reviewed.

China announces public consultation on mining ban Kazakhstan bases its economy on mining Exodus of Chinese miners causes supply problems in Russia Venezuelan authorities seize 165 ASICs Bitfury to go public as part of expansion plans .

China announces public consultation on mining ban

After a furious and aggressive campaign to dismantle almost all mining farms within its borders, China appears to regret it. Thus, the state planning agency of that nation announced the holding of a public consultation on the decision to ban digital mining.

This consultation could indicate an intention of the authorities to modify their hostile stance against the business. In this way, the National Development and Reform Commission of the Asian country is preparing to submit to popular judgment its radical actions against cryptocurrencies.

The request was issued by the aforementioned entity in a statement last Thursday. It should be noted that after the mining ban, the authorities felt their job was done. Therefore, they added the business to the list of obsolete industries. Now, there seems to be another environment that some media consider could be one of regret.

Kazakhstan bases its economy on mining

One of the largest nations in the world, Kazakhstan, now bases its economic activities on Bitcoin mining. It is no longer oil or other natural resources as it used to be. It is the second country with the highest amount of hash power within its borders.

Likewise, this nation is one of those that receives the most Chinese miners after prohibitive measures by the authorities. So high is the wave of miners from China, that the authorities, despite being friendly with the business, decided to put limits on the energy consumption of the activity.

A new regulation of the authorities was recently put into circulation. With it, a limit of 1 MW of energy is placed on each farm for a period of two years. In general terms, the entire mining business in the country cannot receive more than 100 MW.

Exodus of Chinese miners causes supply problems in Russia

The connection of thousands of new Bitcoin mining machines is not a matter that only affects Kazakhstan. Another of the nations affected by this energy-consuming tsunami is the Russian Federation. The Eurasian giant would not be able to support the high number of farms that are installed in its territory.

According to local media, the miners’ fees will be increased with discriminatory fees. In other words, the price per KW hour paid by a normal industry or the residential population will be totally different from the price that miners will pay for the same KW hour. With this, the authorities seek that the return for providing service to the miners is greater.

“To maintain the reliability and quality of the electricity supply, we believe it is necessary to exclude the possibility that miners consume electricity at rates for the population.” These were the words of Nikolai Shulginov, an authority of the Ministry of Energy of Russia.

Venezuelan authorities seize 165 ASICs

In a new episode of actions against mining establishments in Venezuela, the authorities seized a significant number of equipment. According to official data highlighted in CoinTelegraph, some 165 Bitcoin mining equipment would have been temporarily held for not having the regulatory licenses to operate.

The procedure would have been carried out by different authorities and public representatives. Among them, police officers and technicians from the Corpoelec electricity monopoly. They were allegedly accompanied by representatives of the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets and Related Activities (Sunacrip).

It should be taken into account that in Venezuela mining activity is legal. However, the procedures for obtaining licenses are often slow. The latter could be related to bureaucratic problems exacerbated by the pandemic and the acute crisis that has hit the Caribbean nation for almost a decade.

In terms of Bitcoin mining, this is a legal business in Venezuela. However, the process of accessing licenses is slow, so most of the country’s miners operate clandestinely. Source: France24

Bitfury to go public as part of its expansion plans

Another of the most outstanding news regarding Bitcoin mining involves Bitfury, which will enter a new stage of international expansion. To obtain financing for its ambitious plans, it will enter the stock market. This was recently confirmed by the CEO of this company, Valery Vavilov in a recent interview.

“As Bitfury and its portfolio of companies continue their global expansion in the digital asset space, Bitfury sees an IPO as part of its broader expansion and growth plans,” he said.

If this step is taken, the manufacturing company would be the third of its kind to go public. The other two are Canaan Creative and Ebang. It should be noted that the equipment of this company is not the most competitive in the sales market. However, their hashing power has an important acceptance in countries with low cost of electricity rates.

