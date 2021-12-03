12/03/2021 at 20:30 CET

The Spanish women’s handball team will try to certify this Saturday (20:30) its classification for the second phase of the World Cup in Spain with a victory over China, in a match in which the “Warriors” will try to show again the forceful image that they exhibited in the second half in the win (29-13) they achieved over Argentina.

Definitively freed from the initial nerves that led them to suffer more than expected in the first half (11-10) against the South Americans, José Ignacio’s men seem in a position to achieve a new bulky score against China, which already fell by a clear 38-27 against Austria in the first match.

A sample of the weakness of the Asian team that in the past World Cup in Japan managed to avoid the last position after beating the weak Australia 33-15, their only triumph in the entire tournament.

Results that led the Chinese Federation to hire the Spanish coach last June Rubén Garabaya with the aim of forming a competitive team with a view to the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Nevertheless, the adventure of the former Spanish international was abruptly interrupted just three months later, when Garabaya fed up with the continuous “interference” in his work and the “bad personal conditions” decided to terminate his contract.

A missed opportunity for Chinese handball, which, as it demonstrated against Austria on Thursday, seems again doomed to occupy the last places in the World Cup in Spain.

However, and despite the abysmal distance that currently separates the Spanish team, current runner-up in the world, from the Chinese team, the Spanish coach, José Ignacio Prades, does not want the slightest relaxation.

“The team knows that it will not be easy and that it has to be very focusedBecause it is a very different game from the one we are used to facing, so we have to play a good game to continue with the good feelings that the second half left us against Argentina, “said Prades.

A meeting for which the central Alicia Fernández will once again be a doubt, who no longer entered the call for the game with Argentina because of the inconvenience that prevented him from playing even a single minute in the preparatory tournament played last week in the Madrid town of Boadilla del Monte.

Who Yes it will be able to be before China it will be the lateral Mireya González who joined the concentration of the Spanish team on Thursday, after replacing the injured Lara González who broke a finger on her right hand in the last training session prior to the debut of the “Guerreras” in the World Cup event.

Changes that will not diminish the poster of the clear favorite of the Spanish team, which will once again count as its main weapon with the solid defense, which allowed it to fit only three goals in the entire second half in the duel that faced it last Wednesday with Argentina .

A real wall that the ‘Warriors’ will try to build again this Saturday against China at the Torrevieja Sports Palace to stamp your ticket for the second phase of the tournament by fast track.