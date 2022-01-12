Key facts:

Athletes and foreign visitors will have access to the application or physical card to use e-CNY.

Foreign currencies can also be converted into e-CNY through ATMs.

China’s government will for the first time allow foreign nationals to use its central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as the digital yuan, or e-CNY. Athletes and visitors present in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be able to use the currency before the event begins, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, January 11.

According to the information, the People’s Bank of China (BPC) seeks to test how receptive foreigners are to adopting the digital yuan, after countries such as the US, Japan, Australia, Great Britain and Canada announced that they would not send government representatives as part of their delegations to the sporting event. These countries affirmed that the diplomatic boycott responds to the violations of rights in the Asian country.

The report notes that “China would be looking to use games to show the influence of the digital yuan globally.” The Chinese issuing entity proposed from the beginning of 2021, that the winter Olympics become the propitious scenario to promote the massive use of its official digital currency, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

Likewise, Chinese government spokespersons have expressed for more than 2 years the intention that their digital currency compete with the US dollar as an international unit of account. This goal would justify decisions such as illegalization of any activity related to Bitcoin, which would force the exclusive use of e-CNY as a digital currency, at least within Chinese territory.

In these weeks prior to the Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for February 4 to 20, non-residents will be able to choose between downloading an application or purchasing a physical card to manage digital yuan. In addition, they will have the option of using ATMs enabled to exchange foreign currency for ee-CNY.

he People’s Bank of China chose the 2022 Winter Olympics, to be held in Beijing, as the stage to test the massive use of the digital yuan. Source: Eagle / stock.adobe.com

Likewise, athletes and coaches will get a bracelet that works like a cold wallet., which can be slid into the points of sale to make payments. It should be noted that within the Olympic village only Visa cards (sponsor of the event), digital yuan and Chinese physical currency, known within the country as renminbi, will be accepted as means of payment.

Although the BPC recently closed an alliance with WeChat Pay, one of the digital payment platforms most used by the Chinese, the application will not be enabled for use in sports facilities. Neither does Alipay, another highly popular digital payment medium in China, which has already operated with e-CNY since last May.

China has been working on the development of its official digital currency since 2014. Last year the BPC carried out multiple trials of the use of the digital yuan in different provinces of the country. CriptoNoticias recently reported that by the end of 2021, about 10% of the population already uses the Chinese government’s CBDC.