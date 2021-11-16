The first drug to treat the covid-19 of the several that take place in China could get light green for use in December and is based on the use of antibodies monoclonal agents capable of neutralizing the virus, reported communication state.

The treatment is the result of a joint investigation by Tsinghua University, the Hospital Popular Number Three from Shenzhen (southeast) and the Brii Biosciences company, which is headquartered in both China and the United States, according to the newspaper Global Times.

“The human body produces a large amount of antibodies, but not all of them have antiviral efficacy. Our research aims to select the strongest so that they can be used in drug form to treat infected patients,” explained the professor of the School of Medicine from Tsinghua Zhang Linqi University, quoted by the newspaper.

According to the data released so far, this type of drug would be used to treat mild or moderate cases of covid–19.

They reduce hospitalizations thanks to treatment

Brii Biosciences announced in late August that the treatment demonstrated a reduction of up to 78% in hospitalizations and deaths from covid–19 during a third phase of clinical trials carried out in the US, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina and the Philippines.

In China, the third phase of testing is led by scientist Zhong Nanshan and takes place in the cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen (Southeastern Canton Province) and Nanjing and Yangzhou (East Jiangsu Province).

So far the drug experimental It has been administered to more than 700 patients who contracted the disease during the recent and still active wave of outbreaks in the Asian country, attributed to the contagious Delta variant.

Chinese companies and institutions are also developing two other drugs against the new coronavirus.

The state pharmaceutical Sinopharm – responsible for two covid vaccines that are being used in several countries – is investigating a therapy based on the plasma of recovered patients and whose clinical trials will soon begin in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the biotechnology company Kintor is working on a third formula that is also in the testing phase.

China has accumulated 98,337 infections since the beginning of the pandemic -22 of them notified this Tuesday- and 4,636 deaths from covid-19, according to data from the National Health Commission.

The country Asian For the moment, it rules out living with the virus and maintains a policy of “zero tolerance” with the virus that entails a strict closure of borders and the application of harsh containment measures and mobility restrictions every time outbreaks are detected in its territory.

