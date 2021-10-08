10/08/2021 at 12:55 CEST

.

Espanyol forward Wu Lei signed a double with the Chinese team against Vietnam, in the Asian qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and is vindicated at a time when it does not have an excessive role in the Blue and White team.

The player, a clear reference in attack for his national team, was also essential on this occasion in the Chinese triumph. Wu Lei made it 2-0 in the 75th minute and, in addition, dismantled the reaction of the rival, who had come back to 2-2, with the final 3-2 in added time.

The reality of Wu Lei with Espanyol is different. This season, the Chinese attacker has played six games in LaLiga, two of them in the starting eleven. He has played a total of 221 minutes so far. Last season he finished it with 845 in 31 games played, eight as a starter.

The player’s situation, with China always watching his footsteps, does not resemble that of the 2019-20 season, the first full campaign in which he played for Espanyol. Then he played 33 commitments, 21 at the start, and a total of 1,715 minutes. And he scored four goals, one of them in the derby against Barcelona.

The performance in front of goal is precisely one of the aspects in which Wu Lei has room for improvement. It was affirmed by Vicente Moreno himself, the Blue and White coach, after the victory against Alavés. The Valencian values ​​his effort and tactical movements, although the definition does not arrive.

“Wu Lei does the unchecking well, but he is not having that luck. He has chances and he works them. If it had had a high percentage of success, now it would take enough goals. You must continue, because your quality jump is there“reflected the coach of Espanyol.

The blue and white player has now met a double with the Chinese national team that can give a boost to spirits important. The footballer has always maintained a discreet and humble profile, committed to the team and involved with the Catalan entity, but he does not renounce having a more leading role.

Currently, the competition in attack in Espanyol is high. Raúl de Tomás is the clear point of reference and at the ends the name of Wu Lei does not usually appear at the beginning. “I hope I can contribute more to the team,” he said in an interview with the club’s media at the beginning of the course.