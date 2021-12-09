12/09/2021 at 22:43 CET

.

The Chinese team has withdrawn from the Spanish Women’s World Championship when a case of coronavirus was detected in its delegation, as reported on Thursday by the International Federation (IHF).

“After a positive test for COVID-19 within the delegation of the People’s Republic of China in the World Cup in Spain, the Chinese Handball Association informed the International Federation that it is withdrawing from the competition”, said the IHF through a statement.

Chinese regulations for the prevention and control of epidemics oblige, as explained by the International Handball Federation, to “isolate themselves immediately and therefore withdraw, since those infected can only return home when they recover and must be isolated in Spain for six more weeks. “

The rest of the team members must be isolated for fourteen days in Spain “before being able to return to their country,” added the IHF.

The Chinese team, which was measured against Spain in the first phase and which disputes the World Cup at the invitation of the IHF, until now counted all its matches due to losses in the tournament.

A circumstance that relegated the Asian team to play the President’s Cup, in which they still had to play two games after losing 30-24 to Paraguay on Wednesday.

The International Federation announced that the Chinese team will be considered lost by a score of 10-0 in the two games that still had to play in the World Cup, against the teams of Tunisia and Slovakia.