Collapse in the supply chain

Knowing your position is crucial for companies to control freight volumes and to better optimize logistics by predicting congestion on shipping routes.

New problem in depletion global supply chain: Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from the radars of data companies that monitor the movements of ships around the world. Something that does not help alleviate the bottlenecks that are affecting all economies. That information is crucial for companies to understand freight volumes and to better optimize logistics by predicting congestion on shipping routes.

Maritime traffic has been falling since the end of October due to a new legislation in Beijing that places stones on the public access of ship data. During the last weeks, as their sources have explained to ., some domestic suppliers in China have stopped providing information to foreign companies as a direct consequence of new rules with which the Chinese government intends to increase its control over how domestic and foreign organizations collect and export the data coming out of the second world economy.

On November 1, the Personal Information Protection Law, which, according to the Chinese media, is intended to regulate and minimize the flow of data going abroad. From now on, the companies that process the data are required to pass a filter by Beijing before they can allow the information to leave Chinese soil.

According to the Financial Times, the amount of Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals in Chinese waters, which provides the location positions on ships, dropped from more than 15 million a day in October to about 1 million per day in early November.

Shipping data companies can track ships around the world because they are equipped with the AIS system, which makes it possible to assess activity levels in Chinese ports that have been congested in recent months by supply chain problems and pandemic controls. According to experts, AIS information is taken from continuous broadcasts and, although it can be collected using satellite data, for highly congested areas or places where frequent updates are needed, the source of transmission should be terrestrial.

Christmas impact

MarineTraffic, a leading global provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence, is among the foreign companies affected. “If this continues, there will be a huge impact in terms of global visibility, especially as we move into the busy Christmas period with supply chains already facing huge problems around the world. Suddenly, we don’t know when the ships are leaving and from where, and we don’t have the complete picture of port congestion that AIS offers us, “he said. Anastassis Touros, AIS Network Team Leader at MarineTraffic, told ..

According to CNN Charlotte cook, business analyst of VesselsValue, his colleagues in China told him that some AIS transponders were removed from stations located along the Chinese coast at the beginning of the month on the orders of national security authorities. “Shipping companies rely on AIS data to predict ship movement, track seasonal trends, and improve port efficiency. Lack of Chinese data could significantly affect the visibility of the ocean supply chain in China,” Cook said. .

In China, the world’s largest exporter and a key center for the maritime transport industry, there are eight of the ten most important ports in the world. And Christmas is just around the corner.

“China’s factories returned in 2020 after the country was closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but since then manufacturing activity has slowed throughout 2021. The port of Yantian remained semi-closed for a month and a half in May and June 2021, while Ningbo It was briefly closed in August due to coronavirus concerns. Factory activity also declined in September due to power outages resulting from restrictions on the use of electricity, “he explains. Sara Hsu, expert in Chinese financial technology and associate professor at the University of Tennessee.

Traffic jams since summer

Cargo ships have been in traffic jams since summer for various reasons ranging from labor shortages, lack of equipment necessary to transport containers or overloaded warehouses. In China, supply chains have been affected by power outages -the country’s electricity grid could not meet the demand for coal while complying with the national policy towards a green transition- and the overwhelming rise in consumer demand.

To which we must add that, due to the Covid zero strategy, China prohibits personnel changes for foreign crew and recently imposed a mandatory seven-week quarantine on returning Chinese sailors. Even ships that have renewed crews elsewhere have to wait two weeks before they are allowed to embark in China.

“Any restriction on shipping operations has a cumulative impact on the supply chain and causes real disruptions,” he said this Thursday. Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, representing shipowners and operators.

