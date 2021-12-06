12/06/2021 at 15:28 CET

Paloma Clemente

After months of lurching and calls for calm, the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has made it official that it will not be able to face all its debt and a risk management committee is already studying how to restructure it. The message has coincided in time with the end of an extension to pay more than 80 million dollars (about 72 million euros) to part of its foreign creditors and, as such, it has been received in the market like a jug of water cold. Consequently, the company fell on the Hong Kong stock exchange by about 20% this Monday, taking its shares to historical lows and sealing a loss in value so far this year that already exceeds 87%.

“In light of the current state of liquidity of the group, there is no guarantee that it has sufficient funds to continue fulfilling its financial obligations,” the group acknowledged in a statement a few days ago. Evergrande referred to a specific debt of 260 million dollars (230 million euros) that was claimed by another group of creditors, but together, the group accumulates debts and obligations worth 300,000 million dollars (265,000 million euros, approximately).

In fact, it is after recognizing that their situation had reached this extreme that the authorities of the province of Canton, where Evergrande is based, began movements to anticipate a potential collapse. For now, the first step has been to agree that a public task force would be sent to the real estate company to help it with a plan to restructure its debt.

All the company has said in this regard is that it plans to actively engage with creditors in other countries to “formulate a viable restructuring plan” designed for “the benefit of all stakeholders.”

The size of the group

This new strategy to lower the alarms was joined by several voices from the banking, insurance and stock market sectors, who maintained on Friday that the risk of contagion from the Evergrande crisis for other companies in the sector is “controllable” and that “not will have a negative impact “on the Chinese financial system. Even the People’s Bank of China (BPC) took a position in this regard, ensuring that a single real estate company will not undermine the financing of the market in the medium or long term and that the sale of houses, the purchase of land and financing “have already returned to normal” in the country.

What they fear, this and other entities of the kind, is that the impression will spread that China lives its own Lehman Brothers. Above all, because of the magnitude of Evergrande: it is one of the largest real estate operators in China, one of the largest companies in the world in terms of business volume and one of the most indebted. It also has behind one of the great fortunes of the country, Xu Jiayin.

Although the BPC is convinced that there is no such risk, it has accused the group of mismanagement and “unbridled expansion”.