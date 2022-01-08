It will be next February 1 when the year of the water tiger 2022 begins, which will come to an end on January 23, 2023, so the cats will be the ones that will rule the fate of the rest of the animals of the Chinese horoscope.

And it is that we all want to start the year on the right foot, and luck depends on how hard you try to forge a true path so that you can have it as well as possible throughout the entire year 2022.

But such luck looks bad for some signs, since they will have to face some astral and fortune changes in the economic issue, so they will have to figure out how to make the money yield more than it should.

It should be noted that one of the times in which the most is spent throughout the year has just ended, as the holidays and gifts to loved ones leave everyone with a real economic crisis.

This year is represented by fortune and bonanza, it will also come loaded with several challenges on the subject of money, so they will have to be quite strong, intelligent and not waste their income or the money they get.

Ox 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021

Be very careful for those born under the Ox sign, as they will have to be intelligent and very prudent with the money they have in their hands, as they must start saving.

Remember that the unforeseen are the order of the day, and you must take into account some savings for health and some future plans and you must control and not become too impulsive.

Tigre 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 and 2010.

Despite being one of the years of the water tiger, they must learn to be patient since the money made based on a lot of effort will soon arrive.

But while he arrives, he learns to save and even considers investing a certain amount of money either in studies, family or health, because he will have better results later.

Dog 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dogs have always been characterized as very responsible and quite cautious people, but the debts and commitments they have acquired will not let them enjoy their money this year.

But don’t worry, this crisis is only going to be momentary, because later on you will be able to enjoy your economy in all its splendor and without limitations.

Snake 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snakes should learn to be a little more cautious, because at the beginning of the year they will have a lot of money without any problem, but nothing is eternal and when you least imagine it you will need it, so you must be careful.

