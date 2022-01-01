. A woman wears a mask as she takes the escalator and passes the slogans of the Chinese New Year celebration at the mall on the fifth day of the Spring Festival on February 16, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei province.

The year 2022 arrives and with it a new cycle in our lives. For those who are governed by or like the oriental traditions, the Chinese Horoscope brings you the governance of the greatest of beasts: the Water Tiger.

The year of the Water Tiger that begins on February 1, 2022, and ends on January 23, 2023, comes with all its power, strength and courage, qualities that will lead you to seize opportunities.

“The year of the ‘water tiger’ can be a time of extremes and rebellions. It starts on a dramatic note, but it could end up as a tired kitten ready for a nap, “says Horoscope.com according to W Radio, one of the most important portals on the subject in the United States.

Characteristics of the Water Tiger

People with the sign of Tiger and the Element of Water have an innate ability to learn something new, and they are especially professionals in the fields of art and crafts. They have a strong sense of self-worth and rarely accept the advice of others. However, they have little chance of failing in their careers, which often incurs the envy of others.

Water Tigers will achieve more in their career by getting help from their friends and lovers. They must be very careful and serious in making important decisions and dealing with any emergencies in life, and they must not easily trust others, or they will suffer for it.

What are the predictions for each zodiac sign for 2022?

Rat: Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020

For those born in the years of the rat, in this year 2022 they will have very good opportunities to consolidate projects, in addition to working with different partners. In turn, there will be a lot of work, however, they will have rewards, so the money will not stop flowing. They will have moments of stress, but this should not prevent you from remaining focused and persevering.

Ox: Years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021

Wealth may peak for you in 2022, so the money will come as long as you work with a little more effort. Opportunities to improve performance will present themselves, leading to various financial goals. If there is no surplus of effort, it is possible that the opportunities to grow economically will be slow in coming and some financial obstacles may arise.

Tiger: Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022

The year 2022 will be the “Year of the Tiger”, so for those who were born under this sign they will have a moment of calm and tranquility, perhaps this condition will not lead them to find the best alliances or opportunities, but it will not make them stumble over bumps. that prevents them from moving forward. Finally, they will have a good financial balance, since by not having economic ups and downs, finances will not be affected.

Rabbit: Years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023

This 2022 will be a very good year for those born under the sign of the rabbit, as they will be able to expand their social circle and meet more people who will lead them to access lucrative offers. It is the year of success for the projects that are proposed, but they must be prepared to be in permanent movement, since if they remain static they could miss out on great opportunities.

Dragon: Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024

For those born in this sign, the following Chinese year will bring the opportunity to project professionally with other colleagues. While it will not grow economically, it will not be a bad time for your finances. It should not be believed or false expectations generated, so it will be a good time to let things flow and focus on spiritual well-being, one option is to carefully analyze the results of each action you have taken.

Snake: Years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025

For those born in this sign, 2022 will present the opportunity to eliminate negative things from their lives, but we must not forget that, if there is a problem ahead, it must be faced with certainty. There are excellent opportunities to grow professionally and professionally, but you must make an effort to achieve them, otherwise you could stop perceiving the bonanzas that you have been waiting for so long.

Horse: Years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026

For those born under the sign of the Horse, in this next annual cycle that is about to begin, the Tiger will grant them clear opportunities to shine and thus demonstrate what they are made of, so it will be time to show the capacities and abilities with which they are account, they must also be prepared for changes and any unforeseen related to the labor issue, that is why they must be clear about what they want for their life from now on.

Goat: Years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027

For those born under this sign they can expect many positive things for the social sphere; both in love and in family. This will lead them to strengthen their relationships, it will only be necessary to make sure that this meeting does not affect their finances. There are many positive things to come, although you should not forget that you will be faced with some labor and professional obstacles; nothing they cannot overcome if they are vigilant to recognize them.

Bow: Years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028

For those who were born in the Monkey years, an excellent opportunity is coming to achieve the objectives that they have set for themselves and especially those in which they have not believed to be concrete. Of course, it will depend on whether they organize themselves well, plan their projects and carry them out. But they need to focus on their true interests with great enthusiasm and prioritize those they really need now. All this with the aim of growing economically.

Rooster: Years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029

This new cycle will be an excellent opportunity for those born under the Rooster sign to carry out their work and professional projects, although unlike those born Mono, they will have to do it in company, this because there are times when they will have to reach goals with some partners. They should not lose sight of the fact that these projects will bring significant economic income.

Dog: Years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030

In the case of those born in the sign of the Dog, the New Year will bring them moments of serenity, especially in their social life, since they will be able to balance the relationship they have with all those around them. There will be no ups and downs that prevent them from enjoying their year and they will also enjoy job stability, which can be positive for those who want to stay where they are, and not so much for those who want a change, or grow in their career. .

Pork: Years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031

Finally, those people who were born under the sign of the Pig should wait for this new cycle of fun and enjoyable moments with the family and at home, in the company of their loved ones. Unfortunately, this will not be the case in the workplace as they will have to work harder to achieve their goals. Some will have to find a second source of income to meet the investments or expenses they plan to make.

READ MORE: Barça makes the signing of Ferran Torres official [VIDEO]