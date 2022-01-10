We are a few weeks away from the arrival of the Chinese New Year 2022, which will begin this February 1 and will be governed by the Water tiger, known as the king of all beasts in China.

Also know as Lunar new year or Spring Festival, This celebration is one of the most important in the Asian country and it is common that to welcome this new cycle, customs and rituals millennials for attract love and money.

It should be mentioned that this date changes every year, but it is always celebrated in the period between January 21 and February 20, because unlike the western calendar, which is based on a solar calendar, the Chinese eastern calendar is based on on a lunar calendar.

During the season before the arrival of the Chinese New Year it is tradition to perform sacred rituals to attract abundance at home and thus have a better fortune. Here we tell you about some:

Clean the house thoroughly:

Typically, families thoroughly clean their homes in the days leading up to New Year’s Day. Windows are cleaned, floors are swept, and furniture is dusted in preparation for receiving good fortune and eliminating last year’s bad luck. After the arrival of the new year, it cannot be swept during the first days, in that way all the good luck that was obtained will not be expelled outside the home.

Ornaments in red:

The color red in Chinese culture represents prosperity, fortune, and good luck. They tend to predominate in every house and corner of the country and are normally placed at the main entrance of homes. On that day it is also recommended to wear red or gold.

Eat fish and tangerines:

Fish is one of the most popular traditional dishes in China as it symbolizes abundance. In addition, during New Year’s Eve dinners, nián gao, small pasta made with rice dough, are usually served. While mandarins are considered a symbol of good fortune, so it is also normal for them to be consumed and given away on this day.

Red envelopes with money:

During the New Year celebrations it is very common to give money to other relatives in the form of a red envelope. Older people often give their children or grandchildren some amounts of money in small red envelopes to wish them success and good luck.

What should you not do in the Chinese New Year?

It is considered that the first 15 days of the month are equivalent to everything that will happen in the year, so avoid going to hospitals, jails and cemeteries, or places that give bad energy.