A little less than a week has passed since the world turned around the sun again and we started with a new opportunity to make this the best year of our lives.

It is worth mentioning that it will be until next February 1 when the Chinese New Year 2022 begins, which is now ruled and will be represented by the Water Tiger.

And his reign will end until next January 21 but 2023, where an energy charged with prosperity and abundance will rain thanks to the animal that symbolizes it.

Those who will benefit the most in this new year that is about to start are those born under the following years: in the following years: 1914, 1926. 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986 and 2010.

But beware, this does not mean that the other signs have to be harmed or anything like that, they simply must be careful with the things to do and not do during the following year.

Rat 1900, 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020

For those born under this sign they will divide their luck into two parts, so the first one will be full of great opportunities and light.

But that is only going to last a while, so the second half is going to drop in energy and they are going to have to plot their own luck and fortune.

Ox 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021

Despite being one of the most powerful and strongest signs due to his character, he has always been characterized by being very responsible and organized in his daily life.

However, this new year is going to be one of many tests in all aspects but one of the most important is the sentimental one because they will have a lot of adventures and also setbacks that will come to light.

Tiger 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 and 2010

The tigers are going to be enjoying themselves in all their splendor, because they are going to give some very good opportunities in their year and they are going to enjoy everything they experienced and achieved last year.

What the tigers are going to have the most is luck and courage for everything that comes their way, but it is also going to be a very intense year so they will be very patient and prudent.

Rabbit 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011

The rabbits are going to have a real year full of fun with some unforeseen changes within the workplace, because a new opportunity will pay off great.

Dragon 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000 and 2012.

The dragons will enjoy a lot of health, as they will begin to recover from some evils that have come to sow sadness and failures that will now only be part of the past.

But now, they will also have a new opportunity in love, because they can even start a new relationship with a person younger than them.

Snake 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Be careful, being an impulsive and wild animal, those born under this sign will have a low energy, but that will not prevent them from shining in society.

However, they are very passionate about what they like and do not take their eyes off succeeding in what they do best because it is one of their most important personality traits.

Horse 1906, 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horses have always been characterized by being quite relaxed people, so they will see a real improvement in their state of health and integrity in general.

But it is a very hectic New Year, as they must have a fairly calm mind because they have quite warm roads.

Goat 1907, 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

A series of unexpected changes will come with strong emotions that will take you from joy to sadness in both personal and professional aspects.

Love is going to start to triumph, so you will be quite sought after in 2022.

Monkey 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

It is a new year to revitalize the body and mind, so you should rest, take a nap, practice yoga, or even go on a diet, and you will begin to notice the real changes.

Rooster 1909, 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

For the roosters, next year aims to be one of the busiest and even hectic and they must learn to remain calm to focus on the activities they must fulfill, in work and professional life.

Dog 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

This new year plan to be quite enthusiastic with different strategic allies to achieve your goals, because your true friends will be by your side.

But beware, learn to be a little more disciplined and organized to finish with everything that has been raised, because if you learn to make an agenda, you will have many lessons.

Pig 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

It is no secret to anyone that the pandemic has left them very sad for the loss of loved ones and although this sign resisted with all their might not to fall, the stress generated altered their nervous system.

