In a week the New Year and because of this many people want to know what the Chinese horoscope, as it is one of the oldest in the world and also one of the most interesting, so here we explain what it consists of.

Chinese astrology is a 12-year repeating cycle, each year is represented by an element and an animal. The elements are water-air, fire, wood, metal and earth. In addition, it consists of 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

In a series of publications EL HERALDO USA, has been in charge of explaining what awaits you in 2022 according to the animal that corresponds to you according to the Chinese horoscope and this time it is the goat’s turn.

Chinese horoscope 2022: What does the sign of the GOAT hold and who are they?

The goat ranks eighth in the Chinese horoscope. The goat He is characterized by being a calm, creative, friendly, persevering, thoughtful and honest person.

The mens born in the year of the goat are true knights. They are family oriented and have a sincere personality. No matter where they go, they can be seen interacting with people and making new friends.

The women Born in the year of the goat, they are reliable and caring. Not even the smallest details can escape your eyes. They are also social and sensitive to the needs of others.

Who are the GOATS in the Chinese horoscope?

If you were born in the following years, your Chinese horoscope sign is Goat: 1919, 1925, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027.

Lucky numbers: 2, 7, or numbers containing 2 and 7 (such as 27 and 72) Lucky colors: green, red, and purple Lucky flowers: carnation, spring

How will the GOAT fare in love, health and wealth during 2022?

Love will finally knock on the door of those ruled by the goat and in its work it will be able to reap the fruits of what it has sown. In this year 2022, you will show your talent in the projects you undertake.

Although your career will improve, the salary increase will not be great and you will still have to work hard to keep going. Although the financial resources will be arriving, Goat, remember not to invest blindly and not to spend.

The only recommendation for those who were born in the years of the goat is to save as they are likely to have unforeseen events throughout the year.

Daily exercise and a healthy diet are the two keywords to face 2022, do not overdo it and try to balance work and rest correctly.

What kind of GOAT are you?

There are different types of goats that depend on the year and have several characteristics, here the data:

Wood Goat: 1955, 2015. Friendly, sweet and compassionate. Fire Goat: 1907, 1967. Friendly, frank, and honest, always doing everything neat and clean. Earth Goat: 1919, 1979. Fair, honest, straightforward, and they will never hurt their friends. Golden Goat: 1931, 1991. Ambitious and good-hearted with a strong sense of responsibility to work. Water goat: 1943, 2003. Always ready to help other people, and can sacrifice their own interests for others.

