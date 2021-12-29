The Chinese New Year is getting closer and closer, curiosity added to astrological interest make people around the world want to know what the Chinese horoscope, as it is one of the oldest in the world, so here we explain what it consists of.

In 2022, the zodiacal cycle begins on February 1, the day on which the year of the Metal Ox will come to an end. On this same February 1, the year of the water tiger, representative of strength, protection and courage, extending until January 21, 2023.

Chinese astrology is a 12-year repeating cycle, each year is represented by an element and an animal. The elements are water-air, fire, wood, metal and earth. In addition, it consists of 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Chinese horoscope 2022: What does the sign of the ROOSTER have in store and who are they?

The rooster sign is the tenth animal in the Chinese horoscope. Roosters are complex people who seem strong, but deep down, they need validation from their loved ones.

They are characterized because they are serios in their work, direct and decisive in their actions. They will directly criticize what they consider inappropriate and are perfectionists.

The mens Born in the year of the Rooster are always changing, sometimes happy, sometimes emotional. They like to help others solve problems.

While the women born in the year of the Rooster look simple on the outside. Are loving and very sensible. These women cannot bear to see others make mistakes. They will always help you get back on the right track.

Who are the ROOSTERS in the Chinese horoscope?

If you were born in the following years, your Chinese horoscope sign is the rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029.

Lucky numbers: 5, 7, and 8 Lucky colors: gold, brown, yellow Lucky flowers: gladiolus, cockscomb

How will the ROOSTER fare in love, health and wealth in 2022?

The fortunes of the roosters in 2022 will be better than 2021. There will be growth opportunities at work. Organization and planning should be the basis for the roosters in this year.

It is also a good year for love and relationships, they will feel satisfied and romantic. There is a risk that you will miss someone very important, so be careful to follow their heart and do not give up.

The roosters will be helped by two lucky stars in 2022, they may get a lot of money. Although there will be stability in the above aspects, in health problems sleeping, migraines, colds and flu will haunt you for the next twelve months.

What kind of ROOSTER are you?

There are different types of roosters that depend on the year and have several characteristics, here the data:

Wooden Rooster: 1945, 2005. Energetic, overly confident, soft and unstable. Fire Rooster: 1957, 2017. Reliable, with a strong sense of time keeping and responsibility at work. Ground Rooster: 1909, 1969. Charming, generous, dependable, and popular with his friends. Golden Rooster: 1921, 1981. Determined, brave, persevering, and I work hard. Water Rooster: 1933, 1993. Intelligent, resourceful, soft-hearted, and compassionate.

