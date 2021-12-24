The Christmas is literal, about hours to arrive and many seek the wisdom of horoscopes; above all, Chinese, as it is the one that brings you closer to spirituality. If you want to know what sign you are, give CLICK HERE And if you are of the sign of the horse, keep reading, then we will tell you how this 2022 will go in the love, health and work.

The 12 animals of the Chinese horoscope are as follows: rat, ox, Tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, bow, rooster, dog and pork.

Related news

According to experts, 2022 will be the year of Tiger, something relatively good, although BEWARE! If you are someone of the sign Tiger, Monkey or Snake bad luck could haunt you. However, here we are to talk about the horse, take note!

How will the Horse in LOVE fare in 2022?

The fortune of relationship and love of the horses is very normal this year. The single horses will remain single, there is no place or opportunity to meet the opposite sex And it is that all their energy will be at work and they will not be interested in dating at all.

The married horses they are also working hard, so they ignore the concern for the family. In their spare time, they can go out to see movies with their partners or have dinner together, which will help promote a relationship. more harmonious.

How is the Horse going to do at WORK in 2022?

The horse race will increase steadily. They are very proactive at their job and work very hard to get assigned tasks. They will be highly appreciated by their bosses, they will also have promotion opportunities and salary increase.

Horses should pay attention to discreet behavior in their work, and they should not be too prominent in everything, they should be more humble. Establish a good cooperative relationship with colleagues, so that the race is more fluid.

How is the Horse going to do in HEALTH in 2022?

The horses will have good health And there will be no major physical problems, but they should pay close attention to mental health problems. Under the pressure of long-term work, they will become very depressed.

To drive away negative energy, it is recommended to go out with friends and family more to enjoy nature, and the mood will become very happy.

Who are the HORSES in Chinese horoscopes?

If you were born in the following years of the Chinese lunar calendar, your sign of the Chinese horoscope is Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs