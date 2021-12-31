The New Year is just a few hours away and many seek the wisdom of horoscopes; above all, Chinese, as it is the one that brings you the closest to spirituality. If you want to know what sign you are, give CLICK HERE And if you are of the sign of the dog, keep reading, then we will tell you how this will go 2022 at love, health and work.

The 12 animals of the Chinese horoscope are as follows: rat, ox, Tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, bow, rooster, dog and pork. Herald USA has a series of the eastern zodiac; here the READY

Related news

2022 will be the year of Tiger, something relatively good, although BEWARE! If you are someone of the sign Tiger, Bow or Snake bad luck could haunt you. However, here we are to talk about the dog, take note!

How will the DOG in LOVE fare in 2022?

Be careful, it will not be easy to deal with people this year. You will feel very emotional and often misunderstood, but don’t panic these are just passing sensations.

You will have to work hard to resolve some conflicts with your partner, if you have, before they turn into a relationship crisis, but eventually the calm will come. In the case of single dogs, luck smiles on them and they will have a new love that is as healthy as what you always have wanted.

How is the DOG going to do at WORK in 2022?

Work in 2022 will give you a good satisfaction. If you look around you carefully, you will notice that someone close to you could be essential to achieve your goals. This is not necessarily material aid.

Most of the work will be your responsibility, as will the results. No shortage of income, but don’t let yourself go crazy this year.

How will the DOG fare in HEALTH in 2022?

You will be prone to problems that affect the digestive system, especially between spring and summer. When you are traveling you should pay special attention to your health, so as not to spoil the long-awaited moment of relaxation. Try to give yourself more moments of rest throughout the year, with special attention to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Who are the DOGS in Chinese horoscopes?

If you were born in the following years of the Chinese lunar calendar, you are already a Dog; here the dates: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs