The Chinese horoscope has 12 animals that make up the zodiac and then we will tell you in detail what awaits the dragon in matters of love, health and work. It should be noted that the animals that represent this are the rat, ox, Tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, bow, rooster, dog and pork; if you want to know what awaits EVERYONE by 2022, click HERE.

You should know that the Chinese horoscope focuses on the spirituality and the character of each person due to their relationship with others and desires for prosperity.

The dragon ranks sixth in the Chinese horoscope. According to experts, the dragon symbolizes power, nobility, honor, luck and success in Chinese culture. It should be noted that it represents a being supernatural and talented, which can achieve incomparable perfection.

Who are the DRAGONS in the Chinese horoscope?

In the event that you were born in the following years, you are of the sign Dragon at Chinese horoscope: 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036.

How is the DRAGON going to do at work 2022?

The dragons may be in a confused state at the beginning of the year 2022They may feel very lost and not know where to go; However, the dragons should not get discouraged with work.

How is the DRAGON going to do in LOVE 2022?

Year 2022 for dragons in matters of love require donation and dedication in the relationship. Dragons must not be too selfish and they should not be stingy with him money. To enhance intimacy and relationship, it is recommended that dragons occasionally give gifts to their couples.

How is the DRAGON going to fare in wealth 2022?

In 2022 the wealth of the dragons will be stable and it is that they will have multiple sources income and will lead a fairly comfortable life. Dragons may also save money and invest it in long term plans, which will eventually pay off.

How will the DRAGON fare in health 2022?

In 2022, dragons they will need to take care of their physical appearance so healthy and natural and avoid habits that are detrimental to your health. Drink lots of water and take care of your kidneys.

What kind of Dragon are you?

It should be noted that different types of dragons that depend on the year and meet several characteristics, here the data:

Wooden dragon from the years 1904, 1964 are introverts, less enthusiastic, and lack good relationship.

Fire Dragon from the years 1916, 1976 are smart and easy going. Earth Dragon of the years 1928, 1988 are smart, ambitious, and diligent. Golden dragon of the years 940, 2000 are of nature and simple. Water dragon from the years 1952, 2012 are persistent, farsighted, and vigorous.

