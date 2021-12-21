According to Chinese beliefs, Ying and Yang are divided into five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, which form the characteristics of each of the 12 signs, which are represented by animals.

Legend has it that once the Jade Emperor organized a race of animals to decide which ones would enter the zodiac, so each of the animals that currently confirm it have a personality, according to their lunar year.

It should be noted that the earth does not rule over any animal, it is simply the central balance of all the elements, so it can lend qualities to the 12 animals, and on this occasion, we tell you what fate holds for those born under the rabbit moon.

The rabbit will not have very good luck next year. Photo: .

Personality

According to Chinese astrology, it is an emblem of longevity, and symbolizes grace, good manners, sound advice, kindness and sensitivity, which is why its parallel is the cat in ancient Egypt.

They are characterized by being sincere with everything they do, because all they ask is the same for them, because Rabbits hide their confidence and strength, regardless of the negativity that others give them.

Luck

According to the Chinese horoscope, the rabbit occupies the fourth place in the calendar, after the tiger and before the dragon, and those who belong to this sign are those born in the years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023 …

Lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, and numbers that contain them (such as 34 and 46) Lucky colors: red, pink, purple, blue Lucky flowers: Banana lily, and jasmine

Love

Being one of the most sincere signs of the Chinese horoscope, only those whose characteristics coincide with each other, can be good partners, or in other words, a partner.

Get along with: Rat, Goat, Monkey, or dog Get along with: Rooster or Snake.

The personality of each of the signs is governed by five elements. Photo: .

If you find yourself looking for a relationship, we regret to tell you that that will continue for a while, and you can start taking some time for yourself in 2022 and it is important to learn to be alone.

Money and work

It should be noted that the future does not always bring good things with it, as the Rabbits’ luck for next year is not the best; in your work you may not get great results.

However, everything should be focused on keeping that job opportunity, so you can have what everyone craves, a good balance between income and expenses, something that will undoubtedly keep them calm.

Health

It is no secret to anyone that the times we live are somewhat uncertain, because health is something that thousands of people have lost, this regardless of age or social stratum to which they belong.

For this reason, it is important that you begin to take care of yourself, the stars and the moon have not wanted to focus on you, so it is better that you yourself see the things to do wrong and put a corrective in time.

They must learn to take care of themselves. .

