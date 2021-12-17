In Chinese astrology there are 12 animals that make up the zodiac: the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. This tradition has attracted attention in recent years because it is believed that the animal that reigns during those 12 months influences the person, both in their earthly and spiritual life.

How do you know what animal you are? Unlike the western horoscope which is based on your birth month, in the Chinese horoscope the year you were born.

Related news

One of the peculiarities that distinguishes it from the traditional zodiac is that eastern astrology focuses on the spirituality and character of each person; your behavior, your relationship with others and your wishes for prosperity.

By the year 2022, which is designated as “Year of the Water Tiger”, the zodiacal cycle will begin on February 1, 2022 and will conclude on January 21, 2023.

Who are rats in the Chinese horoscope?

The rat is the first of the 12 zodiacal animals that make up the calendar. It is one of the most respected in Chinese astrology, as it symbolizes protection and material prosperity.

The people represented under this animal are generally very sociable, intelligent, impulsive and ambitious. It is thanks to their perseverance, tenacity and great ingenuity that they are clear about their goals and achieve everything they set out to do.

But be careful not to betray them, because what they value most is honesty and loyalty.

Years that correspond to the rat of the Chinese horoscope: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020.

What’s in store for the rat in 2022?

For people under the sign of the rat, 2022 will be a hectic year. They will have some complications in the fields of work and money, but they will be able to overcome these obstacles without too much difficulty, because for next year the rat will have special protection thanks to the presence of the Yang Water element, a bond of energies.

Photo: .

Work and wealth

Rats are likely to have more workloads in 2022 than they did in 2021, but this situation does not represent a difficult challenge for them, since they are known to be good workers, savers and excellent managers of their economy.

Fortune awaits them with business cooperation and new projects, but in case they want to resign soon, it is advisable not to do so during the next year, since 2022 is not a good year to change jobs.

As for money, it is important that they invest it in assets such as real estate or in the purchase of gold, as these investments will bring more abundance.

Love

In love there will be uncertainties, but also several pleasant surprises. The engaged will have a lot of work to keep their relationship healthy and smooth, as the workload will be great and during this time they will need a lot of clarity.

For singles there will be a good chance of finding someone new to share life with, but they will have to be patient as it will not come immediately. There will be a lot of social life, and the year will be marked by interesting and enriching encounters.

The family will play an important role for the rat in 2022. It will be a year of reunions and of seeing relatives who were far away.

Health

Fortunately, 2022 will be a year without serious health-related problems, except for the months of March and April where fatigue and mental exhaustion could appear due to work stress.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

bnaj