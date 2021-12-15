The Chinese horoscope has, as we know it in the West, 12 zodiac signs; However, Eastern astrology focuses more on the related points to spirituality. It turns out that the new year 2022 arrives with a very firm step and the stars predict daily about the future.

How to know what animal You are from chinese horoscope 2022? The first thing you should know is that they are based at year of birth and they refer to animals to add characteristics of a person. Each zodiac sign shows positive and negative traits of personality.

It should be noted that 2022 is the year designated as Year of the Water Tiger, same that begins in February 2022 and ends on 21 January 2023.

What animals correspond to the Chinese horoscope?

Here we leave you the list of the Chinese horoscope signs:

Rat

Years that correspond to the rat from the Chinese horoscope: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, nineteen ninety six, 2008 and 2020

For all those who were born in the years of the rat, 2022 will have good opportunities to consolidate projects, in addition to working with different partners; will have rewards for all their work and is that the money it won’t stop flowing.

Chinese horoscope rat 2022 PHOTO .

Ox

The horoscope of the Ox are over the years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021.

By 2022, the wealth will reach the maximum limit so the money it will come as long as you work harder. You will present opportunities to improve the performance, which will lead you to achieve financial goals.

Chinese horoscope ox 2022 PHOTO .

Tiger

Tiger of the Chinese horoscope are the years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022.

For all those who were born under the signor Tiger was born will have a moment of calm and tranquility, perhaps this condition does not lead them to find the best alliances or opportunities, although it will not trip on with potholes that prevent progress.

Chinese horoscope tiger 2022 PHOTO .

Rabbit

For all those who were born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023.

Rabbits will be able to expand their social circle and they will meet more people to access job offers. During the year they will be able to start in the projects that are spread, even if they must be prepared to be in permanent motion.

Rabbit Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Dragon

Years of the Chinese horoscope will be 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024.

2022 will bring the opportunity to project yourself professionally with other colleagues. While it will not grow economically, it will not be a bad time for your finances.

Dragon Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Snake

People born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025.

Those born in this sign 2022 present you with the opportunity to eliminate negative things of your life, but we must not forget that if there is a problem ahead, it must be faced with certainty.

Snake Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Horse

People born in the years 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026.

For those born under the sign of the Horse, the Tiger will grant them clear opportunities to shine and thus demonstrate what they are made of.

Horse Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Goat

People born in 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015. and 2027.

For those born under this sign can expect many positive things for the social field; both in love and in family.

Goat Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Bow

People born in the years 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028.

For those who were born in the years of Bow An excellent opportunity awaits them to achieve the objectives that they have set for themselves and especially those in which they have not believed to be concrete.

Monkey Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Rooster

People born in the years 1933, [1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029.

East New cycle it will be an excellent opportunity for those born under the sign Rooster can carry out their projects work and professional projects, although unlike those born BowThey will have to do it in company.

Rooster Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

Dog

People born in the years 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030.

Those born in the sign of Dog, the New Year will bring them moments of serenity, especially in their social life, since they will be able to balance the relationship they have with all those who love them. surround.

Chinese horoscope dog 2022 PHOTO .

Pork

People born in the 1935s, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, nineteen ninety five, 2007, 2019 and 2031.

Finally, those people who were born under the sign of the Pork, you must wait for this new cycle fun and enjoyable moments in family and home, in the company of your loved ones.

Pig Chinese horoscope 2022 PHOTO .

