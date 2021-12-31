. Sparks fly as Chinese dragon dancers perform at a fair in a local park on the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 1, 2017 in Beijing, China.

New Years Eve is approaching in western countries, and people are preparing to welcome this Saturday, January 1, to the new year 2022.

However, on the other side of the world, Asian countries and especially in China, which are governed by the Chinese calendar, will have to wait until February 2022 to say goodbye to the year of the “Metal Ox”, and celebrate the entrance triumphal year of the “Water Tiger”.

When does the Chinese New Year 2022 start?

Chinese New Year 2022 begins when the second new moon occurs after the winter solstice, which means that the year 2022 will begin on Tuesday. February 1 and will end on January 21, 2023.

It is projected that this new year will arrive loaded with much prosperity and abundance thanks to the animal that represents it: the Water Tiger.

What is the Water Tiger like in Chinese astrology?

The tiger, the third animal in the Chinese horoscope, is recognized in this culture as one of the greatest beasts. This feline symbolizes power, strength, courage and the end of evils, and its figure is popularly used to scare away bad luck, which indicates that 2022 will be a very good year.

Those born under the tiger and the influence of the water element in the years 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950 and 1938, are adventurous people who get the most enjoyment out of life, hence they are active people who they are always looking to achieve what they want.

In addition, they are vain people, with a very high self-esteem, pending to project a good image, they are achievers and successful people par excellence. These characteristics arouse envy, so they can be loved or hated, accepted or rejected.

In love, they are passionate, loyal and give themselves completely to their partner; if they hurt their hearts they become ruthless. In knowledge, they always want to learn something new and are very fond of arts and crafts.

Chinese horoscope: what animal are you?

In the Chinese horoscope, there are 12 cycles of animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Next, we will tell you which animal of the Chinese horoscope corresponds to you according to the year of your birth.

Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020.

Ox: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021.

Tiger: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022.

Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023.

Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024.

Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025.

Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026.

Goat:1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027.

Bow: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028.

Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029.

Dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030.

Pork: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031.

Traditions during the Chinese New Year

According to El Comercio, in addition to the delivery of the red envelopes, other traditions are the Chun Lian, which are nothing other than the verses of the “spring festival” in which phrases related to abundance are written. , happiness and prosperity.

It also says that the “Guardians of the gates” are the representation of figures in a defensive attitude, placed at the doors of the houses to defend the inhabitants from the possible entry of Nian, a beast that lives under the sea or mountains and that comes out of hiding to attack people, especially children.

Also, typical dishes such as Chinese ravioli are prepared for “New Years Eve” dinner, which is a tradition in this country.

And finally, it states that you cannot miss Wu Shi or the Lion Dance and “Wu Long” or the “Dragon Dance”, dances preserved since ancient times, which originate from martial arts and serve to drive away evil spirits.

