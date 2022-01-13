There are only a few weeks before the Chinese New Year 2022, which will begin on February 1st and will be governed by the Water Tiger. In this way we say goodbye to the Metal Ox, the animal of the Chinese horoscope that marked all of 2021.

According to tradition, each year is ruled by one of the animals of the zodiac. This means that a new cycle will have different characteristics and that also will affect each sign differently, according to what each animal symbolizes. So to find out what the world holds, we bring you some predictions.

What does the Year of the Tiger mean?

The tiger is known as the king of all beasts in China. This zodiac sign is a symbol of force, courage Y good luck.

It ranks third among the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac which in order are: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

Each year is related to an animal sign according to a 12-year cycle.

Predictions for the Year of the Tiger

2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger, which means that it is a year made for the action and the audacity. El Tigre is known for its can Y great skill to do everything on a large scale, unlike the Metal Ox, with which hard work, discipline and effort predominate.

But the years of the Tiger these are times of change, even more so because next year it is a Water Tiger. Water is related to being sensitive Y creative, but it is also an extremely powerful natural force. You can conquer the fire and overcome any obstacle on your way and not lose your way.

Tigers are quick to act too, so get ready, because in 2022 situations can transform from one moment to the next, mainly at home or at work. If we look at it from the positive side, a year of Tigre can also bring good unexpected news Y new projects.

Remember that the Year of the Tiger will last until January 21, 2023 and it will be loaded with much prosperity and abundance for the Rat, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Cobra, Monkey and Pig signs.

What animal am I in the Chinese Horoscope?

Depending on the year of birth, people are represented by an animal in the Chinese horoscope:

Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020. Ox: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021. Tiger: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022. Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023. Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024. Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025. Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026. Goat: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027. Mono: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028. Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029. Dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030. Pig: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031.

