The Chinese New Year is getting closer and closer, curiosity added to astrological interest make people around the world want to know what the Chinese horoscope, as it is one of the oldest in the world, so here we explain what it consists of.

Chinese astrology is a 12-year repeating cycle, each year is represented by an element and an animal. The elements are water-air, fire, wood, metal, and earth. In addition, it consists of 12 animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

The next February 1 will begin Chinese New Year 2022 (the day on which the year of the Metal Ox will come to an end) which will be represented by the Water tiger. This time, which will last until January 21, 2023, will be loaded with much prosperity and abundance thanks to the animal that symbolizes it.

Nothing better than starting 2022 having all the predictions in health, money and love very clear; Here we tell you what the new year has in store for you.

Internet

Chinese horoscope 2022: What animal will represent the New Year?

The Chinese New Year 2022 will be represented by the Water tiger and it could be defined as ‘the course of a large part of humanity’. The tiger is a symbol of strength, end of evil and courageTherefore, according to the predictions, everything indicates that 2022 will be a good year.

People who were born under this sign will have a moment of calm and tranquility that could lead them to find the best opportunities. The years of birth corresponding to this sign are: 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022.

Predictions of the year of the ‘Water Tiger’

2022 will be a year of great challenges, where the tiger will have to adapt to many changes that will occur in its life.

2022 will be a year in which, thanks to the tiger and its water element, tourism will be reactivated and with it the economy of almost all nations, in addition to water, the element of life, will allow new businesses to emerge.

Political, economic, health and education issues continue to be issues to be seriously addressed.

Internet

What animal am I in the Chinese Horoscope?

Depending on the year of birth, people are represented by an animal in the Chinese horoscope.

Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020. Ox: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021. Tiger: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022. Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023. Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024. Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025. Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026. Goat: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027. Mono: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028. Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029. Dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030. Pig: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031.

Chinese horoscope 2022: which are the signs that will have more luck

Rat, rabbit, dragon, snake, cobra, monkey and pig are the signs that will have the best luck in 2022.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

MS