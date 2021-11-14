

Former President Trump has a private residence at the Mar-a-Lago club, located in Palm Beach, Florida.

MIAMI – A Chinese woman who trespassed into the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, southeast Florida, where former President Donald Trump has his private residence, was deported this weekend after being sentenced to an eight-month prison term for resisting when she was arrested.

Chinese citizen Yujing Zhang, 35, was arrested in March 2019 and was taken into the custody of immigration authorities after serving her sentence, with a view to deportation, the Miami Herald newspaper reported this Sunday, citing sources. federal.

Zhang served his sentence in December of that year and has since been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for nearly two years pending deportation. which finally came to fruition this weekend.

The Chinese citizen had tried to enter with various electronic devices to restricted access areas in Mar-a-Lago, when Trump was still president of the United States.

Secret Service agents intercepted her in the reception area of ​​Mar-a-Lago due to her suspicious behavior and was taken outside the luxurious property, where she was interrogated.

Zhang argued that she entered Mar-a-Lago to meet the president and his family, and make friends as well, falsely adding that Trump has told the press that he invited her to his club.

After his arrest, Zhang was found five cell phones, several memory cards, a computer and a portable hard drive, and a device capable of detecting hidden cameras.

Zhang came to Mar-a-Lago one day when the president and his family were spending a few days at the club, although the president at the time was playing golf at a nearby course.

In another similar case, another Chinese woman, 56-year-old Jing Lu, was arrested in December 2019 for trespassing in the same club where Trump has his private residence, although on this occasion neither the then-president nor his family were in Mar-a-Lago.

Lu was later sentenced to six months in jail for resisting when she was arrested.

