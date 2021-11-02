11/02/2021 at 18:24 CET

EP

The lack of microprocessors and other components would have forced the Japanese video game giant Nintendo to cut by 20% until the end of your fiscal year next March the manufacture of your console ‘Switch’ compared to their original plans, limiting production to 24 million units, as reported by the Japanese newspaper ‘Nikkei’.

A Nintendo spokesperson acknowledged that production is being affected by the shortage of components. “We are evaluating its impact on our production,” he explained.

In fact, the Japanese manufacturer already warned last August that both Covid-19 and the global shortage of semiconductors create “a state of continuous uncertainty, with the possibility of a future impact on production and shipments.”

Nintendo had originally planned to manufacture a record 30 million units of ‘Switch’ to respond to the growing demand for video games caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has forced people to spend more time at home.

However, the newspaper notes, the appearance last spring of bottlenecks for key components, including microprocessors, led the company to conclude that it would have to revise production targets down in the absence of guarantees of sufficient supplies.

In this way, the Japanese company hoped to sell 25.5 million units in fiscal year 2021, a goal that was already below the 28.83 million units sold last year. Nintendo has sold more than 89 million units of ‘Switch’ since launching the console in 2017.