. Chiquis Rivera: “Lorenzo Méndez has not wanted to sign the divorce”

Chiquis Rivera is still married to Lorenzo Méndez. This was confirmed upon her arrival at the Mexico City airport, where she was intercepted by journalists who asked her if it was true that the divorce had not been finalized because she was requesting financial compensation.

“I’m waiting for you to sign (…) I’m sending emails almost every day; begging that you please sign and they have not answered me. It’s been about four months now, ”she told the program Venga la Alegría, clarifying that the rumors that affirm that she would be asking Méndez for money are not true.

“No not at all. I have nothing to ask of anyone. Thank God, I work for my thing. Nothing to ask of him ”, he stressed. When asked what would be Méndez’s reasons for not signing, the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera declared that she did not know the reason for her action.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know, but divorce is something that has to be done,” he said.

A controversial love

Chiquis had a 4-year relationship with Lorenzo Méndez, after three years of dating, they got married in June 2019. However, in September 2020 they announced their separation. “With a heavy heart, he informed them that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but necessary (…) We are extremely grateful for the support and love that you have given us, but I ask for your privacy at this time ”, the singer published at that time.

Then there were testimonies from the singer’s grandmother, Doña Rosa, who in her YouTube program stated that Chiquis had revealed that Méndez had beaten her. On the other hand, Chiquis’s younger brother, Johnny López, claimed that the singer had spit on Chiquis’s face, being drugged.

The interpreter of “Sal de mi Vida” and former member of La Original Banda El Limón, has flatly denied these accusations. “I have never hit a woman in my life,” he said in statements to the Telemundo program Suelta la Sopa.

New beginning

Following her breakup with Méndez, Chiquis rebuilt her life and began an affair with 29-year-old celebrity photographer Emilio Sánchez. Everything indicates that the relationship is going very well, they even embarked on a work project together, since the photographer directed the video for the singer’s new single “Anyone”.

“Cheers for my peace, the light of my life and my love. Happy birthday to the sweetest soul ”, wrote the photographer when uploading a photo with Chiquis for his birthday, on June 26.

For his part, Méndez, upon learning of Chiquis’s new romance, was not very happy. “This boy was a friend, this one he’s walking with right now, he was a friend, he was a friend. But then nothing, look, nothing happens. He knew we were together. In fact, his family even went to my wedding, ”Méndez revealed about Chiquis’s new relationship, during an interview on the Telemundo program Suelta la Sopa.