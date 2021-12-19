.

Everything seems to indicate that there are no possibilities of a rapprochement between the children of Jenni Rivera and their aunt Rosie, who since the death of the singer has taken charge of managing the immense fortune she left behind. The break occurred when Johnny, Jenni Rivera’s youngest son, requested a report from his uncles Rosie and Juan on how his mother’s inheritance has been administered.

This was explained by Chiquis Rivera during the broadcast of his Chiquis and Chill podcast a few months ago. “As a beneficiary, he has the right to ask for it and my aunt Rosie had the obligation to give us that information annually, but she never did (…) and when we asked for it, a great stir was created and we did not understand why. I think that he who does nothing is afraid ”, lamented the singer.

Until now, her aunt Rosie had been silent about the conflict, but in a video on her brother Juan’s YouTube channel, she showed how affected she is by the whole situation. Through tears she recounted a sad situation that she experienced on the street. “I was in a restaurant and I ordered. A girl told a boy ‘look, she looks like Jenni’s sister’ (…) And the boy, behind me said ‘yes, she looks like Rosie, nothing more than Rosie is a shoplifter’ ”, he described.

In addition, he reflected that this year has taught him a lot. “I noticed that many people are not there, that many families no longer follow me (…) I thought that I had only lost Jenni’s children, I knew that I lost Lupe and Gustavo a few years ago, and you start to think about who she doesn’t believe in you anymore, ”she revealed crying.

In the video you can see Jenni Rivera’s mother with her children Rosie and Juan, sending blessings to the artist’s 5 children. “Bless, sir, Chiquis, bless John, Jacqie, Mickey and Jenicka, we ask you, sir, to glorify yourself in their lives.”

Although Chiquis has not referred to the video, he made it clear that there are people in his family whom he removed from his life. “Loyalty is a great trait to have, but TOXIC loyalty is an entirely different story. Know the difference, even when it comes to family, “he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

As if this were not lacking, he closed with another comment addressed to the public. “That they get out of the habit of saying to people: ‘Well, it’s your mom’, ‘I’m still sorry for your dad’, ‘It’s that he’s your brother’, ‘It’s that it’s your blood’, TOXIC is TOXIC, no It matters if it is your FAMILY or not. You are allowed and you have the right to stay away from people who constantly hurt you; wrote.

