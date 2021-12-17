.

Chiquis Rivera has joined the campaign launched on social networks to demand justice for Roger Lázaro Aguilera, the Cuban sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a crash that cost the lives of four people, which occurred in Denver, Colorado, in 2019.

With a total of three images that he uploaded to his Instagram stories, Chiquis gave his support to the inmate, promoting that more people sign the petition that is being organized on the Change.org platform, in favor of the sentence imposed on the Cuban truck driver, where pardon or commutation is requested as time served.

Rogel Lázaro Aguilera collided the cargo truck where he was transporting wood against several cars that were stopped, while he was driving on Interstate 70 west of Denver. In the accident four people died and several were injured. However, the Lakewood Police Department investigation concluded that the Cuban was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident. The young man also had no criminal record.

This Monday, Judge Bruce Jones sentenced Aguilera to 110 years in prison, arguing that he had made “terrible and reckless decisions, despite not having the intention of doing harm.”

The decision provoked the fury of thousands of people for considering the sentence excessive, comparing the case of Aguilera with that of Nikolas Cruz, the murderer of 17 students at a Florida school and who has not yet been sentenced.

Chiquis is not the only artist who has shown his support for the young Cuban, recently J Balvin shared on his social networks a photograph of Nikolas Cruz and Rogel Lázaro with the message: “On the left we have Nikolas Cruz, a murderer who killed 17 students at his school in Florida and injured 14 others in 2018 and has yet to be sentenced. On the right we have Rogel Lázaro Aguilera, a boy who had an accident while he was working as a truck driver and unfortunately caused the death of 4 people in 2019, and has already been sentenced to 110 years in prison, “he said.

In the initiative that seeks to do justice for the Cuban, it is argued that “This accident was not intentional nor was it a criminal act on the part of the drivers. No one other than the trucking company you work for should be responsible for this accident. The company was aware of federal trucking laws but did not comply with them. Rogel is not a criminal ”.

So far the signatures have exceeded one million, and it is expected that more artists will join the campaign that seeks to do justice for Roger Lázaro Aguilera.

