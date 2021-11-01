Chiquis Rivera looks like Mystique from the X-Men on Halloween | Instagram

Throughout the day we have seen countless costumes both on the street and on social networks, easily this Halloween could be one of the most remembered, especially the outfit of Chiquis Rivera who became Mysique of the X-Men.

The beautiful singer daughter of the late Jenni Rivera shared some photos and videos of the process of creating this costume, which was mostly body paint.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She has always been characterized by being independent and to a certain extent daring with her publications, because despite being a beautiful curvy girl, some people tend to criticize her, especially on her social networks.

It may interest you: Adamari López dresses as the “Black Swan” for Halloween

However, for the interpreter of “Paloma Blanca” and ex-wife of Lorenzo Méndez, it is something she has lived with for a couple of years, when her mother, the band’s diva, was still alive.

Two hours ago he began to share content related to this curious costume of one of the most iconic characters in this saga, and also one of the most complicated costumes to replicate.

First, she shared some photos of where she is posing, her look, although it was not as elaborate as it was in the 2000 movie where Mystique’s makeup took hours, did not change many years later.

Chiquis Rivera looks like Mystique from the X-Men on Halloween | Instagram chiquis

Perhaps you will remember two actresses who have brought this character to life on the big screen, the first being Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence.

This time it was Chiquis Rivera placeholder image who brought us back the character, if only to impress his fans this Halloween.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In another even more recent post from 35 minutes ago, he shared a small part of the process he had to go through in order to embody and show off on his Instagram.

With some decals on her face and skin, in addition to her body painted in blue and the obvious red-haired wig, this is what completed the look, with which she undoubtedly left more than one excited to see her.

Not all superheroes wear capes! Mystique costume inspired by niece Luna Bear (I want her to think I’m cool LoL) “, Chiquis Rivera commented.

At the moment his fans have liked him 163,236 times, in terms of comments he already has 1,672 and without a doubt definitely these will continue to increase soon.