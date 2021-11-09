Chiquis Rivera begs his ex Lorenzo Méndez, do they return? | AP

Is there still love? Chiquis Rivera surprised on her arrival in Mexico when she was questioned about whether she is already a divorced woman since she confessed that she is still married to her ex Lorenzo Mendez and has been forced to beg him.

Janney Marin Rivera He confessed that he has been begging his former partner and former vocalist of La Original for four months, but not to resume his love story but to have him sign the divorce! Because only his signature is missing to be officially a single woman.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He shared with journalists and Despierta América that almost every day he sends an email to Lorenzo Méndez to ask him to be agile with the process and that once and for all he signs the papers that return his freedom, however this has already lasted four months.

The journalists questioned him if the singer would still be in love with her and that this was the reason why he did not decide to sign the divorce, the interpreter indicated that he was ignorant of that; but the communicators addressed another possible reason.

Chiquis Rivera was questioned as to whether the reason why Méndez does not want to sign is because she asks for a high sum of money as compensation, to which Jenni Rivera’s daughter was clear when indicating that she does not ask for anything and what is being asked It is on the part of the law.

Chiquis Rivera begs his former Lorenzo Méndez, will they return? Photo: Instagram.

It should be noted that months ago Lorenzo Méndez said he was officially single, although both have already given a new opportunity in love, marriage continues to unite them. Huge uproar caused the separation of the pair of singers and not only that, but also their union.

Many will remember that the wedding of Méndez and Chiquis Rivera placeholder image it caused a huge scandal since they wanted something very private and away from the cameras; However, the information already transcended his arrival at the church, many media were already aware and desperate to capture the smallest detail of the union.

The composer, also a composer, got out of her vehicle surrounded by umbrellas so that she could not be photographed and took measures to make it known as little as possible to the media. This was said to be for the exclusive to be on the Rivera family reality show.

Later the scandal came when they announced their definitive separation, because the rumors that Méndez was a kept and that Chiquis Rivera did not have a good time at his side were immediate and the latter was confirmed by Jhonny, the brother of the famous daughter of Jenny.