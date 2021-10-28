. Chiquis Rivera enjoys a successful musical career.

Chiquis Rivera has commented on several occasions that he inherited some qualities from his mother, the late singer Jenni Rivera. The 36-year-old artist recognized that being a fighter and never victimizing herself despite everything bad that has happened in her life, are qualities she learned from her famous mother.

He also confessed that to this day he suffers from an addiction that, incredibly, his mother also suffered: work addiction.

“I am a workaholic, just like my mother. She did not know how to rest and I am the same ”, he confessed during his participation in the podcast Sin Rodeos by the stylist and face of Telemundo, Jomari Goyso.

Listen to the full podcast here: Chiquis’s New Life

The artist has shown that her addiction to work has brought her great achievements, and these last few years have been full of successful projects.

On the one hand, last year he won his first Latin Grammy in the category of Best Band Music Album, thanks to his Playlist album. This year she debuted as an entertainer and executive producer of her television program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis”, which airs every Thursday on the NBC Universo network, and as if this were not enough, she has her third book “Unstoppable” ready. which will begin to market in February, and has already released two singles from his new album: “My problem” and “Anyone.”

The multifaceted artist and businesswoman has revealed that she is very busy, and this would be one of the reasons why she would be afraid to have a baby at this stage of her life.

“I am afraid of having a baby, because I love so much what I do, my career… I am finally living my life and I am afraid of having a baby and that everything will stop (…) I know that I am going to make a very good mother. I’ve thought about it many times, I see many women (artists) who perform with their bellies, and I think ‘maybe I can do it’, but I don’t know ”, he stressed on the Jomari Goyso podcast, after confirming that he is still in a relationship ( with photographer Emilio Sánchez).

If it is about being a mother, Chiquis already has the necessary knowledge, since in statements she made during the first chapter of her program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis”, the artist revealed that she became the mother of her brothers when she was 10 years. This is because her mother had a lot of work and she delegated part of the care of her 4 younger siblings Jacqueline, Michael, Jenicka and Juan Ángel.

“I had to become a mother to my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers, ”he confessed.