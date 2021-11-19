. Chiquis Rivera at Premios de la Radio, held in Mexico City.

More than a year ago, the singer Chiquis Rivera and her husband, Lorenzo Méndez decided to end their union. Since their breakup, both have been involved in controversies, on the one hand, relatives of the artist revealed that Méndez beat her, which he categorically denied. While Chiquis has indicated that he has not yet been able to finalize his divorce because Méndez has not wanted to sign.

Despite this, Chiquis recently revealed that she feels very grateful to Méndez. “I learned a lot about myself in that relationship, I learned what I don’t want in a person, what I do want, what I want to do differently. It was very painful, but I think pain helps you grow, you learn, you grow. Now I am grateful for that couple and for the lessons I learned, ”she explained in her recently released Chiquis and Chill podcast.

The couple were together for four and a half years, and they were married for almost a year. Their wedding date was June 29, 2019. In September 2020, they officially separated.

“With a heavy heart, he informed them that Lorenzo and I have decided to separate. It was a mutual and difficult decision, but necessary (…) We are extremely grateful for the support and love that they have given us, but I ask for privacy at this time ”, Chiquis published at the time.

Why did you break up?

Although none of them delved into the reason for his failure. Speaking to the Ventaneando program published by Millenio, the 36-year-old artist said: “Perhaps my mistake was wanting to take care of him, wanting to take care that he did not get into trouble or take care of our relationship, our marriage and perhaps others. I supported him, I continue to support him, I want him to do well, for people to support him. If this is happening right now it is because God had it in my plans and I have to learn my life lesson and move on ”, he assured.

Chiquis revealed that after their separation she spent months of great sadness. “I did not want to separate, but I realized that it was for the best. I was very sad and depressed and did not feel in a position to start another love relationship. Until I decided to take a trip to Tulum, Mexico. There I meditated, I was in the sea and I feel that I was reborn and I came back ready to give myself another chance in love ”, she revealed in her podcast.

That is how, shortly after, he met again with the photographer Emilio Sánchez and they began a passionate romance. “I love Emilio, he is the one,” she said after revealing that she had thought about marrying and having children with him.

