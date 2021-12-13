. Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera has always said that she is very protective of her four younger siblings. On repeated occasions, she has made it clear that whoever does something bad to Jacqie, Jenicka, Jhonny or Michael, does it to her too.

According to statements made by the artist on her Chiquis and Chill podcast, the estrangement she currently lives from her maternal grandmother, better known as Doña Rosa, is due in large part to the statements she made a few months ago about her brother Johnny, when he He requested an accounting of his mother’s handling by his uncles Rosie and Juan.

On that occasion, Jenni Rivera’s mother came out in defense of her children, and the comments she made about her youngest grandson were not the best.

“If Jenni’s youngest son Johnny is asking for an audit, it’s because he’s forced to spend all his money. You are waiting for more money to keep spending. Because here they have not worked as it should be. Those who have worked have been my children, who have been Rosie and Juan, “he said in statements made on his YouTube channel and replicated in the Hoy Día program on Telemundo.

Doña Rosa emphasized her annoyance at the request made by her grandchildren to clarify the handling of the money. “And what if Rosie and Juan are innocent, what are they going to do? to apologize? Are you going to apologize to your grandmother for having her between a rock and a hard place between your children and grandchildren? (…) I hope they do ”, he concluded.

For her part, Chiquis recently confirmed that she continues to be estranged from her grandmother. “It is true that I am estranged from my grandmother (…) I am very protective of my brothers and if someone hurts them, they also hurt me. She made public statements about Johnny and Jenicka, she also said some things about me without talking to us before, “he said in his podcast.

Chiquis was annoyed when her grandmother insinuated that her siblings are only looking for money. For her part, Doña Rosa took as a real attack the request for an accounting to establish how the fortune left by Jenni Rivera has been handled and like a whole lioness she went out to defend her children, highlighting that both Rosie and Juan are totally honest people , and they have done an excellent job in management.

Of course, Chiquis assured that although she is estranged from her grandmother, she calls her to find out how she is in health. Could it be that they will meet again soon?

