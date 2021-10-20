.

The singer and television presenter Chiquis Rivera, has just announced that she will relate all the difficult events that she has had to live and how she has overcome them, in her memoir “Invincible”, which will go on sale in February next year.

“Depression. Anxiety. Anguish. I will talk about this and much more in my memoir “INVINCIBLE”. It is no secret, I have been through quite a few things in my life, some of which they know and others that I have never brought to light, until I started writing this book ”, reveals the multifaceted artist.

In a publication that was uploaded to her Instagram, the Chiquis affirms that she will be very honest to relate everything that has happened to her. “I believe it takes brutal honesty not only to change lives and inspire others, but also to hold ourselves accountable for our actions. Yes, I have fallen to my knees more than once in the last 6 years, “he said.

The singer stressed that despite everything bad that has happened to her, she has never victimized herself. “I have come to this world to prosper, not to be a victim of what I have lived through. I don’t like to lose: if I don’t win, I learn… and that’s what makes me INVINCIBLE. If I can do it, you can too! ”He stressed.

In a recent interview that she gave to Telemundo on the occasion of the premiere of her new television program “Lo Mejor de Ti con Chiquis Rivera”, which airs on NBC Universal, the artist confessed to Rodner Figueroa that it was her mother who instilled in her to go out Go ahead and not be a victim.

La Chiquis is full of projects. In addition, from her book, and from debuting as executive producer of her new show, she has just released a new single “Mi Problema”.

MOTHER AT TEN?

“I had to become the mother of my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers, ”Chiquis recounted in the first chapter of his television program.

La Chiquis is the oldest of 5 siblings, Jacqueline, Michael, Jenicka and Juan Ángel. While she was alive, her mother Jenni Rivera, on several occasions related that Chiquis became her right hand from a very young age, helping her raise her children while she worked. Even her brothers have recognized on more than one occasion that they see their older sister as a second mother.