Having a successful career as a singer, television host and businesswoman has not been enough to free Chiquis Rivera from a fear that she had always had without knowing it. How did you find out? thanks to his therapy sessions.

The eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera, revealed during her participation in the Sin Rodeo podcast, by the beauty and style expert, Jomari Goyso, who attends therapy sessions on a recurring basis and that this has helped her a lot in her life.

“In therapy I discovered that I am afraid of abandonment, and that I did not know. I also learned that when I feel that someone is going to hurt me, I want to flinch first, “he said after confessing that he has a mentor that he can turn to at any time.

Although Chiquis did not delve into the factors that motivated her fear of abandonment, she admitted that the simple fact of being able to talk about all the difficult moments that she has had to live has allowed her to feel better emotionally.

“The past weighs heavily, but when you learn to do what you have to do day after day, you drop the weight and you feel better. It feels so good to be able to talk and get it out, ”he stressed about his professional therapy sessions. According to the celebrity, if she had to go to someone for advice she would certainly ask her mentor.

Another fear that Chiquis confessed to having is motherhood. “I’m afraid of having a baby, because I love so much what I do, my career … I’m finally living my life and I’m afraid of having a baby and that everything will stop,” said the 36-year-old singer and television host. However, the artist said that she knows that she would be a good mother.

According to statements made by the interpreter of “Anyone” on the occasion of the premiere of her television program “Lo Mejor de tu con Chiquis” on NBC Universo, she has always played a very maternal role with her siblings.

“I had to become the mother of my brothers when I was 10 years old. I felt that I had to live my life for my brothers, ”he recounted on the occasion, referring to how he watched over his brothers while his famous mother worked.

In the conversation with Jomari Goyso, she stressed that to this day she is the matriarch among her 4 younger siblings. “When my mother left, I took on the role of matriarch of my brothers. Until today I worry about them. My life couch tells me that I should cut the thread, but I don’t think I can do it, “he admitted.