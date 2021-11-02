.

Again the controversy haunts Chiquis Rivera. The 39-year-old singer and television host has generated debate on social networks due to a great coincidence: she premiered her new song “Anyone” on the exact same day as her ex-husband, Lorenzo Méndez.

The 34-year-old singer released the single “Baílame suavecito”, along with Jessica Díaz, his dance partner on the Telemundo reality show Así se Baila, and with whom he has been romantically linked, although they affirm that they are not a couple.

Chiquis Rivera began to announce the premiere of “Anyone” some time ago, and more than a week ago he announced the exact date of the premiere: October 29. “If you treat me right, we could go all night” – CAULQUIERA. NEW MUSIC / NUEVA MUSICA October 29th ”, he posted on his Instagram account.

For his part, Lorenzo Méndez did not make any announcement until October 29, the same day his song was released. “OUT NOW! BÁILAME SUAVECITO together with @jessicadiazmx ”, he posted on his Instagram account.

Despite the fact that when analyzing the dates it is clear that Chiquis made the announcement before her ex, this time the controversy did not start from her, but her own followers came out to defend her from the wave of comments against her for allegedly ” intentionally releasing his song on the same day as his ex. “

“If you are a bad woman … you hoped that Lorenzo would release his song with Jessica and for the hell of it you will release it the same day … they warned before and zaz! You too … the one who acts badly the tamale rots and your song will go unnoticed like the one you got with thalia and bg who didn’t even support you ”, was one of the negative comments that Chiquis received on his Twitter account, where he was blamed of trying to boycott your ex.

Chiquis, who has remained true to her resolve to stay away from controversy, responded with a positive message. “I wish love, peace and success to those who have wished me badly. May God give them what they need to be happy, “he wrote on the same platform.

His loyal followers made it clear that Chiquis was free from all evil intentions. “I did my research. She announced it weeks ago and again last week with Jomari Goyso on her podcast. So Lorenzo copied her right? He knew she was going to release the song and by the way she is going to release her song the same day, “wrote one user.

The proof that Chiquis’s followers used to prove her innocence was the record that remained after her participation in the Sin Rodeos podcast, by Jomari Goyzo, where the artist effectively announced that she would release the song “Anyone” at the end of October.

“The video is very sexy. It is sexier than my other videos, in this one I wore shorts ”, Chiquis pointed out in the final part of her interview, which was more than two weeks ago.

