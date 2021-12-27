Chiquis Rivera wore her silhouette using only a few ribbons | Instagram

According to these December dates the singer Chiquis Rivera decided to make a strong impression on her fans, since she appeared posing using only red ribbons covering her cute charms.

This curious photograph was shared a day ago as did several celebrity stars, wearing striking clothes, curiously Chiquis Rivera placeholder image It has surpassed several celebrities who posted content at Christmas.

On this occasion we will tell you a little about this memorable image with which it has captivated 121,882 people who have liked this flirty photograph of their beautiful silhouette.

The eldest daughter of the singer Jenni Rivera, who lost her life on December 9, 2012, appears posing in a white sleigh with red velvet seats, very much in the style of Santa Claus, curiously Chiquis was wearing an outfit, so to speak, made with ribbons. red.

Their ribbons were bows that covered their upper parts and with their long tails they ended up covering the rest, although not completely because they could also see their beautiful and voluminous hips.

As for her shapely legs, she was wearing transparent stockings that made this part of her silhouette shine, as for her footwear, she was wearing a pair of pointed red long-heeled slippers.

Her beautiful hair was loose with a couple of waves, sweetening the gaze of everyone who saw her, her lips were a beautiful shade of red and the shadows that adorned her eyes were a beautiful golden hue.

On more than one occasion this flirtatious singer interpreter of “Paloma Blanca” has delighted her fans thanks to her content on social networks, as is the case with her photographs and on some occasions certain videos.

In your description Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He wrote “Merry Christmas to all”, his fans who were surely delighted with this cute little gift that he gave them began to give him like’s and 966 comments so far.

The stage was completely white with a beautiful Christmas tree which seemed to have been snowing for a while, highlighting the photographic set.

Merry Christmas my dear artist !! Hugs and blessings, “commented one fan.

Surely this single image is part of a vast photo session that only highlighted her beauty, but without a doubt she only had the need to share a single photo for her fans, perhaps in the future she will decide to publish more content of this type.