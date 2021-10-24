.

Chiquis Rivera opened up to talk about some issues that hurt her, during her participation in the podcast “Sin Rodeos”, by Jomari Goyso. The eldest daughter of the late Jenni Rivera revealed that she no longer worries as much as she used to when walking on a red carpet, but that she is angry and sad when criticized for her body.

“I have improved on the red carpets, I am not so concerned anymore. What I want is to feel good in the dress. But, yes, it makes me sad and angry because if that same dress was worn by a slim girl, size 2 or 4, they would not criticize her. As with my photos, I can take the same photo that makes a slim girl who has her thing, but I also have mine, and they criticize me ”, he stressed.

According to the 36-year-old singer, the reason for the criticism lies in her curves. “I already accepted it, because they see it vulgar because of my body, it is because I have a very sexy body,” he said and then burst into laughter.

The artist is proud of her body and affirms that she wants to empower women that the same thing happens to her. A few days ago, he posted a photo session showing off his thighs on his Instagram. “Maybe I’m not to your liking, but thank God, for self-love is not a requirement.”

Also on his Twitter account he openly defended the diversity of bodies and responded to criticism. “No. I am not the thin woman that perhaps some would like to see in a tight dress, walking on a red carpet, but what I AM is a woman who is not afraid of challenges, of taking risks and trying something different, out of the box. frequent, “he said.

In another tweet she posted: “I am a real woman, just like what. A confident woman, but starting with the heart. So for those who find it easy to criticize, I want you to know that they have me without COJONES! Face upwards As well as @karolg I love myself… and so should you ”.

I do not want more controversies

During the conversation, the artist said that she would like to leave behind the controversies she has had in her life. “People may think that I like scandal, but if they knew me as I really am: I like love, peace, I don’t want problems.”

“I want to be known for my music, my projects, my books, for the good things I do. I do not want to get angry, “he explained after revealing that he already knows what the method is to avoid falling into controversy. “You don’t have to answer. I am very transparent, but there are things that I have to put up with ”.