New details have emerged about how the children of the late singer Jenni Rivera found out about her death on December 10, 2012. According to the account of her eldest daughter Chiquis Rivera, when they declared missing the plane where the singer was traveling along with others six people, she and her siblings hoped for days thinking they would find her alive.

“When the plane where my mother was traveling disappeared I was at a party celebrating my cousin’s wedding in Las Vegas. From one moment to another I felt a great sadness and I started crying in the middle of the dance floor. I think my mother told us what had happened. The next morning they called me to let me know that their plane was lost. I drove so fast that in less than three hours I arrived at my grandmother’s house where my brothers were, I needed to be with them (…) at that time I had been estranged from my brothers because of the problems I had had with my mother, but nothing I cared, ”he said.

Chiquis revealed in detail the exact moment she learned her mother was dead while she was at her grandmother Rosa’s house. “When they found some wreckage from the plane, someone… I don’t know who, probably someone very evil, sent me some photos showing some feet, and I immediately knew it was her, I recognized her feet, because I knew them very well (…) when she She came back tired from working and I would take her shoes off and massage her feet. At that moment, I had no doubts that we had lost her, ”she said.

The singer said that at that moment she heard her mother’s voice telling her “you have to be strong for those children.” “It was then that I went to tell my brothers that she would not return,” he explained.

Chiquis explained that her siblings are the most important thing in her life and that one way to honor her mother is by striving to be a good sister and take care of them.

“I know how important her children are to her. I still feel my mother, I have seen her twice in my dreams. I always talk to her. I have done my best to be an example to my brothers, to stick together and have a peaceful relationship. She always told me that I was the older sister for something, that I had to keep my brothers together, and that’s what I do, “he stressed.

The 36-year-old artist affirms that although her mother disinherited her two months before she died, because she thought that she had slept with her husband, Esteban Loaiza, the true inheritance that her mother left her were her brothers. “Everything I do I do it thinking of my brothers, I want them to know that I will always be there to support them, and that drives me to work harder,” he concluded.

